Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest en direct Premier League : comment regarder la couverture de Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest à la télévision et en ligne
Manchester United affrontera Nottingham Forest le samedi 26 août à Old Trafford à Manchester. Man United entrera dans ce match après une dure défaite face à Tottenham Hotspur tandis que Nottingham vient de remporter une victoire impressionnante contre Sheffield United.
Man United a débuté sa saison avec une victoire contre les Wolves, qu’ils étaient censés battre, mais Tottenham est de vrais prétendants et le combat contre eux a été le véritable test pour United. Leur défense les a laissés tomber après avoir mené 2-0 contre les Spurs et ils chercheront à rebondir contre Nottingham dans ce match et à retrouver le chemin de la victoire.
Nottingham, en revanche, après avoir perdu lors de son premier match contre Arsenal, a rebondi contre Sheffield United et cherchera à poursuivre sur sa lancée contre Man United. Nottingham et Sheffield étaient à égalité à 1-1 après que Gustavo Hammer ait égalisé le score pour Sheffield. Mais Chris Wood s’est finalement accroché en marquant un brillant but vainqueur à la 89e minute du match. Nottingham est actuellement assis 1 place au-dessus de Man United et voudrait les vaincre et poursuivre sa séquence de victoires.
Quand se jouera le match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League ?
Le match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League se jouera le samedi 26 août.
Où se jouera le match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League ?
Le match Manchester United contre Nottingham Forest, Premier League se jouera à Old Trafford, Manchester.
À quelle heure se jouera le match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League ?
Le match Manchester United contre Nottingham Forest, Premier League débutera à 19h30 IST.
Comment diffuser en direct le match Manchester United contre Nottingham Forest, Premier League ?
Le match Manchester United contre Nottingham Forest, Premier League sera diffusé en direct sur l’application et le site Web Disney+ Hotstar en Inde.
Comment regarder le match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League à la télévision ?
Le match Manchester United contre Nottingham Forest, Premier League, sera télévisé sur Star Sports Select 1 et Star Sports 1 en Inde.
Quels sont les XI probables du match Manchester United contre Nottingham Forest Premier League ?
XI prédit par Manchester United – Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford
XI prédit par Nottingham Forest – Matt Turner, Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Danilo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennon Johnson