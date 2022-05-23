Man City célèbre la remarquable victoire du titre PL avec ses fans | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Manchester City célèbre son incroyable titre de ligue PL avec ses fans, alors que son capitaine Fernandinho soulève le trophée lors de sa dernière saison avec le club.