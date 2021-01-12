A seven-mile bike ride may sometimes be local and sometimes not under the current lockdown regulations, the government’s policing minister has said.

Kit Malthouse said Boris Johnson’s bike ride to east London was within the rules, which say people can exercise but must do so in their local area.

But he said this may not always be the case, adding: « It depends where you are. Seven miles will be local in different areas and at different times. »

It comes after a row about the prime minister’s exercise habits, triggered by a member of the public spotting him cycling in Stratford, seven miles from No.10.

Coronavirus rules do not specify a distance a person can travel for exercise; guidelines suggest it should be « local ».

But recent days have seen heavy-handed enforcement of the rule by some police forces and questions about how guideline should be interpreted.

In one high-profile case two women were given £200 fines by Derbyshire Police for going for a walk at a remote beauty spot five miles from their home, having driving in separate cars.

Mr Malthouse’s boss Home Secretary Priti Patel stood behind police forces at the weekend, stating that officers should « not hesitate to take action when necessary ».

But the policing minister appeared to show more pragmatism about the letter of the law when it came to Mr Johnson’s own excursion – which also does not appear to breach guidelines.

The minister told Times Radio: « What we are hoping for is that most people will recognise that local, while it’s open to personal interpretation, does have some implications, ie can you get there under your own steam? »

« We are trying to strike a balance between maintaining compliance with the rules and elements of public consent to what’s happening.





He added: « I think most people would think that was reasonable. Where there are unreasonable people who are breaking that rule, police are intervening. »

Legal experts suggested it was unlikely Mr Johnson had breached either the law or guidelines. Human rights lawyer Adam Wagner said: « I think the bike ride is entirely lawful and since the guidelines don’t define local, very arguably within them too. »

A journey from Mr Johnson’s home on Downing Street to the Stratford Olympic park by bike would take around 40 minutes to an hour, depending on how direct the route taken was