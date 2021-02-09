Need proof that the Senate is obligated to try former President Donald Trump even though he’s now a private citizen? Democratic impeachment manager Joe Neguse, D-Co., said you need only go back 145 years to find the precedent with War Secretary William Belknap.

In 1876, the House impeached Belknap on five articles including “criminally disregarding his duty as Secretary of War and basely prostituting his high office to his lust for private gain.”

But as the House prepared to vote, Belknap raced to the White House and resigned to President Ulysses S. Grant. That didn’t stop the House vote or the Senate trial with 40 witnesses. While a majority of the Senate ultimately voted to convict Belknap, the votes fell short of the two-thirds required for conviction.

Regardless of Belknap’s acquittal, Neguse said Congress’ action nearly a century and a half ago clearly established the precedent that an official’s resignation or departure does not allow the Senate to avoid its legal responsibility to hold a trial.

To do so, Neguse said, would be “wrong and dangerous.”

“It would invite future presidents to use their power without fear of accountability,” he said.

Graphic video of Jan. 6 events kicks off prosecution argument against Trump

Former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate opened with a chilling 13-minute video that chronicled the events on Jan. 6, from the president’s exhortation at a rally near the White House that his followers should go to the Capitol to the very attack on the Capital that ensued.

The video included protestors breaching the Capitol, shouting “Stop the Steal,” “Treason” and other rallying cries as they broke windows and pounded doors to get to the House and Senate chambers. Meanwhile, lawmakers were shown having to be escorted out as they were ceremonially tabulating the electoral votes that affirmed Joe Biden’s victory on Nov. 3.

At one point, the footage includes the very moment when a Capitol Police officer shot Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old woman who had joined the rioters trying to get into the House chamber.

Near the end, the short film has the president’s social media post that protestors should “go home with love and in peace.”

When the video ended, the Senate remained silent until House Prosecutor Jamie Raskin, D-Md, spoke.

“Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 13 for doing that. You ask what a high crime and misdemeanor is under our Constitution? That is a high crime and misdemeanor. If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing.”

Pandemic, intense security loom over impeachment trial

The U.S. Capitol looks a lot different for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Inside the Senate chamber, every senator except for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19. The seats above the Senate, which are typically full of tourists, lawmakers’ spouses, and other guests, were empty except for two Democratic House members: Reps. Al Green of Texas and Bradley Sherman of California. The area is being kept open for members of the Senate, who are allowed to sit in the gallery hanging over the floor and in a room off the floor due to social distancing.

The pandemic has also limited the number of reporters allowed in certain areas to cover the proceedings. Stickers, each six feet apart, mark areas on the floor where reporters are allowed to stand. Only a limited number of journalists are being allowed into the chamber.

Intense security and other aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol remain on display. A large, 7-foot fence topped with barbed wire surrounds the Capitol building due to continued security threats. A second, wider fence surrounds the larger Capitol complex, blocking members of the public or protesters from visiting the area.

Each fence is guarded by a line of law enforcement officers and National Guard troops, who vet those seeking entrance. Many guardsmen are inside the building. One stopped to take a few photos as House managers walked over to the Senate before the trial commenced.

Several windows remain broken from the attack, including one on a door that was repeatedly bashed by protesters last month. Several aides on Tuesday before the proceedings started took photos of the damage and remarked that the remnants of the attack should remain on display as a reminder of the day.

Senate OKs impeachment trial guidelines, showing it could wrap up next week

The Senate approved guidelines for how former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will operate, a schedule that could allow proceedings to wrap up early next week.

The resolution outlines this tentative schedule:

Tuesday: Four hours of debate followed by a vote on whether it’s constitutional to hold the trial.

Wednesday and Thursday: House impeachment managers will have 16 hours over two days to make their case.

Friday and Saturday: Trump’s lawyers will have 16 hours over two days to argue their case.

After the arguments, senators will have four hours to ask questions of the House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel. Then either House managers or Trump’s team could make a request for witnesses, which could significantly prolong the trial. Only a simple majority is needed to call a witness.

If no witnesses are called, the trial could conclude early next week with two hours of closing statement for each side. The trial would then conclude with a final vote on whether to convict or acquit the former president.

Raskin: No constitutional lectures

Rep. Jamie Raskin began oral arguments in the second Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by assuring senators that he wouldn’t lecture them endlessly like a college professor.

Raskin, D-Md., a former 25-year constitutional scholar at American University, cited a line from W.H. Auden that “a professor is someone who speaks while other people are sleeping.”

“I know there are a lot of people who are dreading endless lectures about the Federalist papers,” Raskin said. “Please breathe easy.”

Raskin said the case from House Democrats will focus on the “cold, hard facts.” He argued that Trump’s defense team wanted to halt the trial without evidence by calling it unconstitutional.

“They want to call the trial over before any evidence is even introduced,” Raskin said.

House Democrats open second Trump impeachment trial

House Democrats opened the second Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump shortly after 1 p.m. EST, arguing the case is constitutional despite him having left office.

The debate opens a historic trial of the only president to be impeached twice and the only impeachment trial of a president who is no longer in office. The Senate is sitting as a jury to decide whether Trump incited the insurrection Jan. 6 at the Capitol that left five dead.

Three House Democrats serving as prosecutors, who are called managers, are presenting arguments Tuesday: Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Joe Neguse of Colorado and David Cicilline of Rhode Island.

The House managers and Trump’s defense team will divide up to four hours for arguments about whether the case is constitutional. The Senate will then vote on whether to dismiss the case.

The Senate is expected to uphold the trial as constitutional because senators already voted 55-45 to support the proceedings last month. But that vote also suggested Trump could be acquitted because a two-thirds majority is required for conviction and more than one-third of the chamber found the trial unconstitutional.

Trump’s defense team led by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen has argued the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. They said the Senate has no jurisdiction over Trump as a private citizen.

But the House managers contend that logic is flawed because it would ignore misconduct at the end of any president’s term in office. The managers also say if Trump is convicted, he should be disqualified from future office.

House Democrats: ‘Trump’s guilt is obvious’

House Democrats replied Tuesday to Donald Trump’s written argument in his Senate impeachment trial by saying the former president “tries to shift the blame onto his supporters” for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and that he invokes “flawed legal theories.”

Trump’s defense team has argued the trial is unconstitutional because Trump already left office. The team led by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen also argued that his speech to the mob before the Capitol violence was protected by the First Amendment.

But the House prosecutors, who are called managers, said the constitutional argument was discredited by leading scholars across the political spectrum.

“Because President Trump’s guilt is obvious, he seeks to evade responsibility for inciting the January 6 insurrection by arguing that the Senate lacks jurisdiction to convict officials after they leave office,” the lawmakers wrote in their 33-page reply.

House managers also argued the First Amendment doesn’t protect incitement of insurrection, which is what Trump is charged with under the article of impeachment. Five people died during the riot, including a police officer.

Trump will watch the impeachment trial on television

The Senate impeachment trial is being televised nationally, but the defendant himself is planning to be out of sight.

Donald Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., aides said, watching the proceedings on television and speaking on the phone with friends and possibly his lawyers.

It’s not known if a round of golf is in the offing.

Trump has not made public appearances since leaving office on Jan. 20. He has also not engaged on social media, having been de-platformed by Twitter two days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol by his supporters.

So he doesn’t plan to provide running commentary on the trial, but aides speaking on condition of anonymity about their communications strategy noted that many of his friends are already active on social media and cable television, denouncing the proceedings on his behalf.

The « Trump War Room » account, for example, tweeted out a clip from a Fox News interview of a major supporter, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.: « This is impeachment by reflex. It is impeachment in lieu of an actual agenda for the American people. »

Democrats say they’ll provide new evidence at impeachment trial

Senior aides to House Democrats said Tuesday they would provide new evidence in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged his colleagues who serve as jurors to review it carefully.

The aides didn’t describe the evidence. But Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters that the events were so serious with a mob of insurrectionists rampaging through the Capitol on Jan. 6, that senators must judge the evidence thoroughly to determine whether Trump incited them.

“The Senate has a solemn responsibility to try and hold Trump accountable for the most serious charge ever – ever – levied against a president,” Schumer said. “When you have such a serious charge, sweeping it under the rug will not bring unity, it will keep the sore open and the wounds open. You need truth and accountability.”

House prosecutors, who are called managers, plan to provide videos and other evidence during the trial over the charge that Trump incited the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. But first, four hours of technical legal argument is scheduled Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST over whether the trial is constitutional.

Trump’s legal team, led by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen, will argue Trump can’t be tried since he already left office. House managers are expected to say that the constitutional provision to disqualify convicted officials from holding future office would make no sense if an official could simply resign to avoid trial. Three of the nine impeachment managers will argue the constitutionality of the case: Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.; and David Cicilline, D-R.I.

The House managers will be given two hours to argue their case and will be followed by two hours from Trump’s team. The Senate will vote after the arguments on whether to dismiss the case. The Senate is expected to uphold the constitutionality of the trial because it already voted to reject Trump’s argument in a 55-45 vote.

House managers haven’t signaled whether they would ask the Senate to call witnesses, a decision that is days away.

The aides spoke on condition of anonymity in order to describe how the trial would unfold.

Biden to travel to Wisconsin, one of his first official trips as president

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Wisconsin next week, making the state one of the first official stops of his presidency.

Biden will visit Milwaukee next Tuesday. Details of the trip are not yet available. Biden was last in Wisconsin in late October, just days before the November election, when he spoke to a small, socially distanced crowd at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. That was the last of three trips Biden made to the state in 2020. In September, he stopped at a foundry in Manitowoc and also visited Kenosha after the city was shaken by shootings and unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Wisconsin was one of the states that Biden flipped in his victory over former President Donald Trump, winning the state by about 20,000 votes — a margin similar to that of Trump’s surprise win in the state just four years before.

– Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Biden nominee apologizes for past Twitter attacks, pledges bipartisanship

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, apologized for her Twitter feuds with Republicans and pledged that her role as an « impassioned advocate » would change if confirmed as White House budget chief.

Tanden, the president and CEO of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, is considered one of Biden’s most contentious Cabinet picks despite her extensive experience in government. She’s caught heat for Twitter broadsides directed at Republicans over the last few years, particularly against senators who she’ll have to face during her confirmation

« Over the last few years, it’s been part of my role to be an impassioned advocate, » Tanden told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in her first confirmation hearing Tuesday.

In a departure from her prepared remarks, Tanden acknowledged concerns over her social media use and apologized for past Twitter attacks.

« I regret that language and take responsibility for it, » she said.

Tanden said she understood that the role of the « OMB Director calls for bipartisan action, as well as nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence. »

Trump impeachment trial opens with constitutional debate

WASHINGTON – The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a debate over whether the proceeding is constitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

The debate marks the beginning of a historic trial, not only because Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, but because he stands trial after he left office. The House impeached Trump nearly a month ago, charging him with inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Senators have the task of voting whether to acquit or convict Trump of the charge when the trial concludes.

Senate leaders set aside four hours Tuesday to hear both sides debate the constitutional argument raised by Trump and Republicans. The oral arguments begin at 1 p.m. EST. Trump’s lawyers, led by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen, have called the trial unconstitutional and « political theater, » citing the fact Trump is private citizen and have asked that the trial be dismissed.

Trump trial:Senate shapes contours of Trump’s second impeachment trial, wrestles with whether to call witnesses

But the Senate has already rejected the argument that the trial is unconstitutional in a 55-45 vote. Congressional Democrats, hoping to convict Trump and bar him from holding future office, have cited precedents about impeachment trials of a Cabinet secretary and judges after they left office.

The big unknown in the trial is whether witnesses will be called, a decision still days away. If either side requests witnesses, the debate and vote would come after the arguments and four hours of questions from senators.

Biden nominee Neera Tanden to face grilling from senators

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget, faces what could be a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday after facing pushback from Republicans as well as progressives.

Tanden, the former head of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, is expected to be grilled by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Republican senators have expressed resistance to Tanden’s nomination because of her progressive positions and highly critical tweets, having taken aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Susan Collins, among others. She has since deleted some tweets, but after her nomination was announced, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, labeled her Biden’s “worst nominee so far. »

Neera Tanden:Neera Tanden, Biden’s pick for budget chief, defends progressive credentials, deletes old tweets

She’s also faced blowback from progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who in 2019 chided her in a letter saying she was « maligning » his staff and « belittling progressive ideas. »

Tanden also has a Wednesday hearing before the Senate Budget Committee, where Sanders is chairman. If confirmed by the full Senate, she will be the first woman of color and Asian American to lead the office.

