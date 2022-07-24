Actualité culturelle | News 24

Licences de mariage du comté de Kendall : 20 juillet 2022

Robinette Girardil y a 34 minutesDernière mise à jour: juillet 24, 2022

Adam M. Greer et Samantha M. Mann, tous deux de Sandwich

Edward L. Antosz Jr. et Dana E. Young, tous deux de Bartlett

Cody J. Peterson et Melissa L. McNanna, tous deux de Yorkville

Thomas J. Sutcliff et Jacklyn B. Sills, tous deux de Sandwich

Patrick J. Killelea, d’Eldridge, IA, et Libby J. Love, de Plano

Fernando Patino Reyes et Juana Herrera Rodriguez, tous deux de Montgomery

Bryce A. Carlson et Kelly A. Grudzinski, tous deux de Carpentersville

Victor H. Rendon Jr., de Yorkville, et Jimena M. Garcia, de Montgomery

John C. Basso et Sabrina N. Di Maso, tous deux de Yorkville

Jack F. Thwaites Jr. et Trudy L. Martin, tous deux de Montgomery

Glenn H. Harrell, de Fort Worth, TX, et Thérèse M. Claahsen, de Plano

Aaron M. West, de Plano, et Olivia F. Angelo, de Yorkville

Andrew S. Fox et Chayada Preecha, tous deux de Yorkville

Laurentiu Pteanc et Karlene T. Godbold, tous deux de Downers Grove

Elliott D. Wesa, de Chicago, et Mary I. Watkins, de Yorkville

Stephen W. Pierce et Mary Beth Kinsella, tous deux de Yorkville

Austin M. Riese et Emily M. Cintron, tous deux de Quincy

Ronald D. Morman et Ruth A. Sikes, tous deux d’Oswego

Gabriel C. Venegas et Taylar G. Brophy, tous deux de Joliet

Phillip R. Alm et Ashley M. Aguilar, tous deux de Lombard

Joshua T. Vanderzanden, de Bolingbrook, et Jessica A. Mazur, de Minooka

Cody A. Ames et Shannon M. Crosier, tous deux de Plano

Matthew P. Schnell et Jodi L. Stotz, tous deux d’Aurora

Jonathan Rene Armand R. Cultura et Pim Grace D. Pimentel, tous deux d’Oswego

Haun L. Porter et Christina Roche, tous deux d’Oswego

Benjamin A. Larson, de Seneca, et Madison M. Friestad, de Morris

John A. Wellner et Hannah M. Sirek, tous deux de Channahon

Kyle T. Paul et Monica A. Gryszowka, tous deux de Plainfield

Brandon M. Carson et Megan D. Mefford, tous deux de New Lenox

John H. Campbell III et Treanna R. Perry, tous deux de Lockport

Jonathon P. Daley et Kristin L. Zimbelmann, tous deux d’Oswego

