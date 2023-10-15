L’État de Caroline du Sud perd à domicile contre Tennessee Tech

South Carolina State got off to a quick start on Saturday afternoon, but ultimately was slowed down and overpowered by Tennessee Tech by a final score of 28-7.

[–>

Marcus Knight starred in the ground game for Tennessee Tech, rushing for three touchdowns. Justin Pegues contributed as well, rushing for 110 yards and one touchdown. The Golden Eagles found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Bulldogs in total offensive yards 401 to 274.

[–>

Jawarn Howell had three catches for 93 yards and one touchdown to lead South Carolina State. The Bulldogs were unable to take the defensive pressure of Tennessee Tech, as they were held to a scoreless final 30 minutes.

[–>

Key Metrics to Victory: Tennessee Tech

[–>

Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 67-33 run-pass split with 45 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts

Possession – controlled the ball for 37:08 (63% of the game)

Third down success – converted on 36% of third downs (4-11) while South Carolina State converted just 25% (3-12)

Red zone efficiency – converted on 80% of red zone trips as opposed to South Carolina State’s 0% efficiency

[–>[–>

Both teams have their next games on Oct. 21. Tennessee Tech meets Southeast Mo. St. at Tucker Stadium, where the Golden Eagles will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, South Carolina State will try to rebound when they take on MEAC foe Delaware State at Alumni Stadium.

[–>

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

[–>

The post South Carolina State loses at home to Tennessee Tech appeared first on HBCU Gameday.

[–>

Copyright HBCU Gameday 2012-2023

Cette histoire a été initialement publiée 14 octobre 2023, 19h16.