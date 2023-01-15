Actualité culturelle | News 24

Les transferts de propriété pour Whiteside, Lee et le comté d’Ogle ont été déposés du 30 décembre au 30 janvier. 6 – Section locale de Shaw

il y a 7 heures
Comté de Whiteside

Actes de garantie

⋅ Donald R. et Lore K. Vanhoosier à Michael A. et Aimee L. Anderson, 2102 Banks Road, Erie, 10 000 $.

⋅ Patrick H. et Lisa M. Pollard à Palm Properties 2.0 LLC, 500 20th Ave., Fulton, 400 000 $.

⋅ Laura M. et Donald E. Conklen Jr. à Rentco LLC, 404-406 E. Fifth Ave., Sterling, 110 000 $.

⋅ Rose A. Strader à Jason L. Freas, 1511 Seventh Ave., Sterling, 70 000 $.

⋅ Lewis J. et Yvonne M. Walker à Violeta L. Jaramillo, 212 E. Fourth St., Sterling, 79 900 $.

⋅ Tyson Hog ​​Markets Inc., également Heinold Hog Mkt Inc., anciennement Heinold Hog Market Inc., à G2 Ergonomics Corp., 17459 Moline Road, Lyndon, 40 000 $.

⋅ Bradford N. Thomas à Camren M. Plotner, 303 17th Ave., Sterling, 185 000 $.

⋅ Sterling Federal Bank à Conkling Real Estate Management, 312 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, 10 000 $.

⋅ Karol J. et John A. Guzzardo Trust à Nathanial et Jessica Macklin, 3111 E. 19th St., Sterling, 10 000 $.

⋅ Vermave LLC à Justin Smith et Mandy Johnson, 603 19th Ave., Sterling, 41 000 $.

⋅ Doug Volrath, également Mark D. Volrath, et Robert Holst à General Electric Co., deux parcelles dans le canton d’Union Grove, 360 000 $.

⋅ Bart J. et Sara B. Reed à Daniel C. et Cathy A. Hawkins, 724Main St., Erie, 175 000 $.

⋅ Fulton Retail Development à Kalyan Investments, 1016 Fourth St., Fulton, 215 000 $.

⋅ Sheila R. Sheley à Andrew Allison, 903 Elm St., Sterling, 93 000 $.

Actes de renonciation

⋅ William et Audrey Behrens à Douglas et Donna Behrens, une parcelle de terre agricole dans le canton de Hopkins, 1 $.

⋅ William et Audrey Behrens à Brittany N. Spears, 22723 Holly Road, Sterling, 1 $.

⋅ Paul B. et Constance A. Banker à PBCB Properties LLC, 407 24th Ave. et 501 10th St., Fulton, 0 $.

Actes de syndic

⋅ Ronald E. et Marcia D. Dykstra Living Trust à Becky S. Hamstra Trust, trois parcelles sur Covell Road, Fulton, 0 $.

⋅ Ronald E. et Marcia D. Dykstra Living Trust à Craig R. Dykstra, quatre parcelles de terres agricoles dans le canton d’Ustick, 0 $.

⋅ Ronald E. et Marcia D. Dykstra Living Trust à Shane J. Dykstra, trois parcelles sur Smalz Road, Fulton, 0 $.

Acte d’exécution

⋅ Carl H. Schroeder Estate à Claudia Perez et Gerardo Ramirez, 215 Second Ave., Rock Falls, 50 000 $.

Acte

⋅ Shérif du comté de Whiteside et domaine Ronald E. Smith, Jeffrey et Kenneth Smith et Cindy Sutherin à Kalyan Investments LLC, 28649 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, 90 500 $.

Source : Bureau du registraire du comté de Whiteside

Comté de Lee

Actes de garantie

⋅ Jeff et Brandie Lewis à R and R Adventures LLC, 115 Patricks Court, Dixon, 75 000 $.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC à Georgann et Francis J. McBride, 729 Yingling Drive, Dixon, 348 627 $.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC à Patrick et Bonnie Bishop, 731 Yingling Drive, Dixon, 0 $.

⋅ Jasper Farms LLC à Loren W. et Lisa K. Wolf, administrateurs, trois parcelles de terres agricoles dans le canton de Nachusa, 1 292 224 $.

⋅ Jordan Hamilton à City of Dixon, 802 Chicago Ave., Dixon, 0 $.

⋅ St. Mary’s Cement US LLC à Hetler Farms LLC, une parcelle de terre agricole dans le canton de Dixon, 412 000 $.

⋅ Richard et Becky Hundrieser à Michael H. et Gloria I. Heath, 212 W. First St., Dixon, 105 000 $.

⋅ Freedom Property Group LLC 2 à R and R Adventures LLC. 1205 W. Seventh St., Dixon, 50 000 $.

⋅ Amber Horst, également Currens, à Karen Calvo Golden, une parcelle dans le canton de Franklin Grove, 0 $.

⋅ Amber Horst, également Currens, à Karen Calvo Golden, 334 S. Walnut St., Franklin Grove, 162 000 $.

⋅ Adam J. et Carla K. Quest à Edward L. Hoffman, 1737 Lee Center Road, Amboy, 120 000 $.

⋅ Marina Voss à Nancy E. Minnier, 1621 Riverside Circle, Dixon, 175 000 $.

⋅ Michael J. et Audrey E. Smith à Martin W. Lefevre, 563 Pine Meadow Drive, Dixon, 298 000 $.

⋅ Wiesbrook Farms LLC à Devin Henkel, une parcelle de terre agricole dans le canton de Brooklyn, 2 032 204 $.

Acte de renonciation

⋅ Melissa Kanwischer et Julie L. McLearen à Stangeland Acres LLC, 10 parcelles de terres agricoles dans les cantons de Willow Creek et d’Alto, 0 $.

Acte de fiducie

⋅ Trust n° 101 et 102, Susan L. Coers et Thomas E. Hillison, administrateurs, à Brock L. Gittleson, une parcelle de terre agricole dans le canton de Lee Centre, 1 524 840 $.

Source : Bureau du registraire du comté de Lee

Comté d’Ogle

Actes de garantie

⋅ Raymond M. et Betty Kramer à Donald et Debra Hansen, 314 Southview Drive, Rochelle, 127 000 $.

⋅ David S. et Linda Ann Egeland à Gurdus Dewayne Adams Jr., 15071 E. State Route 72, Davis Junction, 75 000 $.

⋅ Aaron et Jenna L. Dietrich à Jenna L. Meyers et Christopher Cox, 8454 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour, 100 000 $.

⋅ Jessica A. Rogers à Danielle Fenske, 320-322 N. Chippewa Lane, Dixon, 150 000 $.

⋅ Eleanor K. Heidenreich, Mary A. Clothier et Michael L. Getzendaner à Jusin A. et Lindy J. Diehl, une parcelle dans le canton de Buffalo, 108 996 $.

⋅ Eleanor K. Heidenreich, Mary A. Clothier et Michael L. Getzendaner à Brian Keith et Kelly Patterson Duncan, une parcelle dans le canton de Buffalo, 1 248 390 $.

⋅ Miguel A. Perez et William A., Cynthia A., Bradley S., Robert H. et Richard J. Lawson à Brad Edward et Kimberly Lynn Strite, 4892 W. Pines Road, Oregon, 650 000 $.

⋅ PHH Mortgage Corp. à KM’s Properties and Investments LLC, 431 E. Second St., Byron, 53 400 $.

⋅ Haywell LLC Westwood à Westwood Property Homeowners Association Inc., deux parcelles dans le canton de Flagg, Rochelle, 0 $.

⋅ American Storage LLC à Mile High Rentals LLC, 7804 S. State Route 2 et 7815 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour, 225 000 $.

⋅ Jeffrey M. Scanlan et Tabitha R. Gilbert à Joshua et Mindy Potter, 414 W. Pershing St., Stillman Valley, 185 000 $.

⋅ Feu Michae A. Ghibellini par héritier de Jeffrey B. et Dawn Wiechowski, 422 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, 109 000 $.

⋅ Mary Ann Watt à Hanni K. et Stephen J. Guinn, 412 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, 140 000 $.

⋅ Christopher G. et Jennifer L. Madden à Heather Goodwin, 412 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, 140 000 $.

Acte de renonciation

⋅ Colleen P. Gosnell à Todd N. Halverson, 4237 E. Honey Creek Road, Chana, 0 $.

Acte d’exécution

⋅ Feu Leroy J. Sachen par les exécuteurs testamentaires, Joseph L. Sachen et Jacquelyn Ann Sachen Turner. administrateurs, à Leroy J. Sachen Living Trust, 205 et 301 Oak Lane, Dixon, 0 $.

Source : bureau de l’enregistreur du comté d’Ogle

Robinette Girardil y a 7 heuresDernière mise à jour: 2023-01-15

