Les mensonges et le gaslighting des élites insupportables d’Hollywood sont tellement épuisants

I woke up this morning with a giant tree limb – and I’m talking massive – wedged between my yard and the neighbor’s yard, with a smashed fence nestled underneath.

So yeah, I’m not in a great mood. Which means I’m easily annoyed. Which means I’m about to bash some skulls.

Verbally, of course.

Julia Roberts – the Hollywood actress from the 90s who used to be normal but is now insane – lied through her teeth to Kamala Harris (and America) last night, and I’m so tired of the pandering. And the gaslighting. And the virtue-signaling.

Enough already. We don’t need to hear what you think, Julia Roberts. We don’t care about your fake experiences. Middle America – who will, of course, decide this election – doesn’t want to hear about how much you hate America.

It’s just exhausting.

Oh, what am I talking about? Well … roll tape!

Julia Roberts is so full of crap

No, they don’t. Stop it. That’s a lie, Julia, and you know it. You’re gaslighting. I promise, we all see right through it.

Quick, show of hands … who here thinks Hollywood actress Julia Roberts is stopped on the streets in Europe by concerned citizens asking how things are going over in America? Anyone?

Didn’t think so.

It’s such a lie, and it’s so tiring. I’m so tired of the Hollywood elites telling us how shitty America is. And you know what the dumbest part is?

They’re telling us how bad it is over here while campaigning for Kamala Harris … who has been in the White House for four years now!!!!

Do you know that the White House has been controlled by a Democrat every single year since 2008 except for the four Trump years? That’s 12 of the past 16 years, for those counting at home.

And yet … we’re (sane Republicans) the problem? Huh? Make it makes sense!

What world am I living in? What planet am I on? These people are so full of shit I don’t know how they can walk around without diapers on.

Hey, Julia – enough. Stop it. We don’t wanna hear it. You’re a liar, you know you’re a liar, and only the simpletons on the left who refuse to think for themselves will believe you.

In fact, you wanna know who believes Julia Roberts? The same people who will now vote for Kamala Harris because Taylor Swift’s PR team put out a fancy Instagram post. Those people.

They’ll eat this up and act like this country is the worst place in the world, but also not realize that they’re voting for the same person who has helped make it awful over the past four years.

The economy stinks. Inflation stinks. Interest rates stink. A carton of blueberries cost me $10. Nobody can afford to buy a house, or pay for a car, or even fill up their car.

The Democratic Party literally just shoved their SITTING PRESIDENT out the door – without so much as putting it to a vote – and inserted maybe the only person in America who knows less than he does at the moment.

But people like Oprah Winfrey (insufferable) and Julia Roberts (also insufferable) don’t care. They’ll sit there in their Beverly Hills mansions, and take their international trips, and lie through their skulls just to gaslight every last American.

It’s disgusting, and I’m tired of it.

End of rant. Time to go say hi to my neighbors.