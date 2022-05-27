Les meilleurs financiers et millionnaires viennent de se rencontrer dans les Alpes suisses. Et l’ambiance était terrible

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Les meilleurs financiers et millionnaires viennent de se rencontrer dans les Alpes suisses. Et l’ambiance était terrible

L’élite financière mondiale s’est réunie à Davos, en Suisse, cette semaine, et l’assombrissement des perspectives économiques mondiales a été le principal sujet de discussion.