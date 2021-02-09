Meilleures applications iPhone payantes:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Modification de l’avatar,
3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Attention !, Warner Bros.
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
Meilleures applications iPhone gratuites:
1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
2. Talons hauts !, Zynga Inc.
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
4. ABC Runner, JoyPac
5. Robinhood: investir pour tous, Robinhood Markets, Inc.
6. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser, Google LLC
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
Meilleures applications iPad payantes:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notabilité, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Cinq nuits chez Freddys, Clickteam, LLC
8. SpongeBob SquarePants, HandyGames
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Meilleures applications iPad gratuites:
1. Blob Runner 3D, Zynga Inc.
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser, Google LLC
4. Parmi nous !, InnerSloth LLC
5. Imposteur contre artisan, Trang Nguyen Thi
6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
7. Disney +, Disney
8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
9. Google Chrome, Google LLC
10. Giant Rush !, TapNation