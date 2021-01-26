Meilleures applications iPhone payantes:
1. Minecraft – Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi
3. Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. Attention! – Warner Bros.
5. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio
6. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB
7. Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations
8. Incredibox – So Far So Good
9. HotSchedules – HotSchedules
10. Facetune – Lightricks Ltd.
Meilleures applications iPhone gratuites:
1. Talons hauts! – Jeux Rollic
2. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. Le CW – Le réseau CW
4. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser – Google LLC
5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom
6. Relooking du projet – Bubblegum Games LLC
7. Instagram – Instagram, Inc.
8. Facebook – Facebook, Inc.
9. Devinez leur réponse – TapNation
10. Messenger – Facebook, Inc.
Meilleures applications iPad payantes:
1. Procreate – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft – Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5 – Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notabilité – Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi
6. Cinq nuits chez Freddys – Clickteam, LLC
7. SpongeBob SquarePants – HandyGames
8. Toca Kitchen 2 – Toca Boca AB
9. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB
10. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio
Meilleures applications iPad gratuites:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom
2. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser – Google LLC
3. Relooking du projet – Bubblegum Games LLC
4. Devinez leur réponse – TapNation
5. Parmi nous! – InnerSloth LLC
6. Netflix – Netflix, Inc.
7. Disney + – Disney
8. Roblox – Roblox Corporation
9. Google Chrome – Google LLC
10. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.