Meilleures applications iPhone payantes:

1. Minecraft – Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Attention! – Warner Bros.

5. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

6. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations

8. Incredibox – So Far So Good

9. HotSchedules – HotSchedules

10. Facetune – Lightricks Ltd.

Meilleures applications iPhone gratuites:

1. Talons hauts! – Jeux Rollic

2. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. Le CW – Le réseau CW

4. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser – Google LLC

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom

6. Relooking du projet – Bubblegum Games LLC

7. Instagram – Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook – Facebook, Inc.

9. Devinez leur réponse – TapNation

10. Messenger – Facebook, Inc.

Meilleures applications iPad payantes:

1. Procreate – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft – Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5 – Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notabilité – Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi

6. Cinq nuits chez Freddys – Clickteam, LLC

7. SpongeBob SquarePants – HandyGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2 – Toca Boca AB

9. Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB

10. Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

Meilleures applications iPad gratuites:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings – Zoom

2. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser – Google LLC

3. Relooking du projet – Bubblegum Games LLC

4. Devinez leur réponse – TapNation

5. Parmi nous! – InnerSloth LLC

6. Netflix – Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney + – Disney

8. Roblox – Roblox Corporation

9. Google Chrome – Google LLC

10. TikTok – TikTok Pte. Ltd.