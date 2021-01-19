Meilleures applications iPhone payantes:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Attention !, Warner Bros.

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Incredibox, So Far So Good

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Da Vinci Eye: projecteur d’art AR, Cube MG LLC

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Meilleures applications iPhone gratuites:

1. Signal – Messager privé, Signal Messenger, LLC

2. Telegram Messenger, Telegram FZ-LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

4. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser, Google LLC

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail – E-mail de Google, Google LLC

Meilleures applications iPad payantes:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notabilité, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Cinq nuits chez Freddys, Clickteam, LLC

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Nuit personnalisée ultime, Clickteam, LLC

Meilleures applications iPad gratuites:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser, Google LLC

3. Parmi nous !, InnerSloth LLC

4. Disney +, Disney

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Oh mon Dieu !, Alictus

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. Relooking du projet, Bubblegum Games LLC

10. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.