Magasin d’applications
Meilleures applications iPhone payantes:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Attention !, Warner Bros.
3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
7. Da Vinci Eye: projecteur d’art AR, Cube MG LLC
8. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica
9. 75 Hard, 44SEVEN MEDIA, LLC
10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
Meilleures applications iPhone gratuites:
1. Parler, Parler LLC
2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser, Google LLC
4. Relooking du projet, Bubblegum Games LLC
5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Signal – Messager privé, Signal Messenger, LLC
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
Meilleures applications iPad payantes:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
3. Minecraft, Mojang
4. Notabilité, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Cinq nuits chez Freddys, Clickteam, LLC
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Humain: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.
Meilleures applications iPad gratuites:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
2. Parmi nous !, InnerSloth LLC
3. YouTube: regarder, écouter, diffuser, Google LLC
4. Oh mon Dieu !, Alictus
5. Relooking du projet, Bubblegum Games LLC
6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
7. Disney +, Disney
8. Roblox, Roblox, Corporation
9. Google Chrome, Google LLC
10. Sushi Roll 3D – Jeu alimentaire ASRM, SayGames LLC
Discussion about this post