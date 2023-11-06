Les industries du divertissement, des médias et du jeu recrutent des vétérans militaires

Hollywood Studios Lead the Way at the Fifth Annual Veterans in Entertainment Virtual Summit. The conference, with this year’s focus, “Exploring Careers in Hollywood,” goes online for a worldwide audience November 15 & 16.

[–>

Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) is proud to announce the Fifth Annual Veterans in Entertainment Summit, set to take place on November 15th (9 am – 3 pm PT) and November 16th (9 am – 12 pm PT).

[–>

This two-day virtual event is made possible by the unwavering support of leading Hollywood studios, networks, and entertainment companies, with Paramount taking center stage as the title sponsor. Veterans and military family members are all welcome to attend for free.

[–>

An impressive list of industry names is sponsoring this annual initiative, including STARZ #TakeTheLead, Activision Blizzard, The Call of Duty Endowment, Amazon MGM Studios, Comcast NBCUniversal, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Deloitte, Bad Robot Productions, First Entertainment Credit Union, Lionsgate, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

[–>

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Veterans in Entertainment Summit, where nearly a thousand veterans and military families attend to pursue careers in media,” said Richard M. Jones, former Army Staff Sergeant and Chief Veteran Officer, Paramount Global. “As a proud Army veteran, I know how difficult it is to transition from a military to a civilian career. Whatever we can do to support this mission and impact the lives of those who have served is the ultimate honor.”

[–>

“This Summit is possible thanks to Richard Jones’ unwavering support and to the dynamic and dedicated leadership of Betty Diaz, the Head of Programs & Operations at Paramount Veterans Network, along with Sally Chan, the event’s co-founder and an industry expert in community engagements,” said Karen Kraft, VME Chair and volunteer Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful to them and our industry collaborators, guest speakers, and sponsors for sharing their valuable time and resources to shine a light on the diverse talents of the veteran community and VME.”

[–>

Last year’s virtual event drew veterans, service members, and military family members from 45 states and 20 countries. Attendees benefited from insights shared by more than 50 speakers across 15 unique sessions featuring conversations with TV and film creatives, executives, and game developers.

[–>

Confirmed speakers for this year’s event will be announced soon. Last year’s lineup included Jack Carr (Navy SEAL turned author and creator of Terminal List), Michael Uslan (originator and Executive Producer of the Batman franchise), Bruce Cohen (Oscar-winning Producer of American Beauty), and Bonnie Abaunza (social impact producer for films such as Blood Diamond and All Quiet on the Western Front).

[–>

With a focus on veterans, active military in transition, and military spouses and family members, the summit will feature keynote speakers, live panels, and talks from actors, creators, and production executives. Select studios will host career days for VME members in November to do a deep dive into the industry and participate in on-site educational workshops.

[–>

“This Summit provides a great way for veterans and military families to explore career opportunities, listen to experts, and learn about internships and other programs that help veterans find and launch Hollywood careers,” said Rebecca Murga, an Iraq/Afghanistan veteran, VME member, and a television writer on Apple TV’s ‘SWAGGER.’ “Every year, I meet terrific people and feel informed and energized.”

[–>

“Whether you are exploring the industry or have made your way and want to hear about different aspects of this evolving business from creative to corporate leaders, this is the event to attend,” added Tom McCafferty, a West Point graduate, Vice-Chair for VME’s Board, and actor, “and being virtual makes it easy to join wherever you are in the world.”

[–>

All summit events will be hosted online, and registration is FREE for veterans, active duty personnel, and military families. Secure one of the limited spots at: www.vmeconnect.org.

[–>

About Veterans in Media & Entertainment

[–>

Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that connects former and current members of the U.S. military to industry jobs, internships, mentorships, and educational opportunities. For more information, visit https://vmeconnect.org.

[–>

Contact Information:

Rebecca Murga

VME Director of Communications

[email protected]

484-554-3213

Original Source: Entertainment, Media and Gaming Industries Recruit Military Veterans

[–>

[–>

Cette histoire a été initialement publiée 6 novembre 2023, 9h30.