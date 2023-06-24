Actualité culturelle | News 24
Les étudiants du comté de Will nommés à la liste du doyen du printemps de NIU – Shaw Local
La Northern Illinois University a annoncé ses étudiants de la liste du doyen du printemps 2023.
Pour mériter cette distinction, les étudiants doivent atteindre une moyenne pondérée cumulative minimale de 3,5 sur une échelle de 4,0 au Collège d’ingénierie et de technologie de l’ingénierie ou d’un minimum de 3,75 sur une échelle de 4,0 dans les collèges de commerce, d’éducation, de santé et de sciences humaines, Arts libéraux et sciences, et arts visuels et du spectacle.
Les étudiants locaux suivants ont été répertoriés:
- Brooke McNally, Génie biomédical – BS, Minooka Community High School
- Melissa Perry, nutrition, diététique et bien-être, Coal City High School
- Alissa Robaus, ELED-Éducation de la petite enfance, Wilmington High School
- Ryan Kilpatrick, génie biomédical – BS, Lincoln-Way East High School
- Nick Prokop, comptable, Lincoln-Way East High School
- Kara Regnier, WLC : Études espagnoles et hispaniques, Lincoln-Way East High School
- Chloe Steffel, Services sociaux familiaux, Lincoln-Way East High School
- Danielle Stewart, Sciences de la santé-Thérapie pré-physique, Lincoln-Way East High School
- Claire Corcoran, ELED-bilingue/ALS, Lockport Township High School
- Gwyneth Marshall, Finance – BS, Lockport Township High School
- Averi Muloski, studio d’art, école secondaire du canton de Lockport
- Ashley Zuhn, Éducation musicale, École secondaire du canton de Lockport
- Liliana Banuelos, Sciences biologiques – BS, Joliet Central High School
- Nicole Burns, Éducation de la petite enfance, École secondaire Romeoville
- Bre’Jhene Dawkins, sciences de la santé générales, Joliet West High School
- Jennifer Guzman-Vieyra, Anglais – BA, Joliet Central High School
- Zoe Halatek, Sciences de la santé générales, Lockport Township High School
- Ashton Johnson, Sciences biologiques – BS, Plainfield High School
- Kendall Kobe, Réadaptation et handicap Se, Joliet West High School
- Elihan Lopez, Marketing – BS, Joliet Central High School
- Nathan Lusk, Psychologie – BA, Plainfield High School
- Guadalupe Medina, Gestion des opérations et de l’information, Joliet Central High School
- Brandon Padilla, comptable, Joliet West High School
- David Patush, Éducation musicale, Plainfield High School
- Artemio Rodriguez, développement de logiciels, Joliet Central High School
- Rafael Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Sciences de laboratoire médical, Joliet West High School
- Michael Starasinich, Génie mécatronique, Joliet West High School
- Natalie Tanamal, Finance – BS, Plainfield High School
- Matthew Walls, ELED-Elementary Mathematics Ed, Joliet West High School
- Dana Weston, leadership et gestion, Joliet Central High School
- Andrew Bean, Génie mécanique – BS, Lockport Township High School
- Cristi Bentley, BA en politique et en droit public, Lockport Township High School
- Rory Flanagan, Génie mécanique – BS, Lockport Township High School
- Emily Formella, Génie biomédical – BS, Lockport Township High School
- Anthony Grek, Finance – BS, Lockport Township High School
- Claire Hamaker, ELED-Elementary Mathematics Ed, Lockport Township High School
- Isabella Jurusik, Éducation de la petite enfance, École secondaire du canton de Lockport
- Angel Latham, Thérapie scientifique et pré-physique de la santé, Lockport East High School
- Allyson Mathis, ELED-Éducation spécialisée, Lockport Township High School
- Vinny Palumbo, Finance – BS, Lockport Township High School
- Logan Zarbock, kinésiologie, Lockport East High School
- Kara Carr, soins infirmiers, Lincoln-Way West High School
- Amanda Gerl, professeur de lecture ELED, Lincoln-Way West High School
- Elizabeth Goberville, Anglais – BA, Peotone High School
- Tyler Piel, Sciences de laboratoire médical, Lincoln-Way West High School
- Owen Vaughn, Musique, Lincoln-Way West High School
- Kiley Gladkowski, Psychologie – BA, Minooka Community High School
- Emma Neyhart, professeur de lecture ELED, Minooka Community High School
- Donaven Paramo, Marketing – BS, Minooka Community High School
- Ivenn Paramo, comptable, Minooka Community High School
- Brandon Thompson, Mathématiques appliquées, Minooka Community High School
- Brandon Thompson, Statistiques, Minooka Community High School
- Landon Buck, Génie mécanique – BS, Morris Community High School
- Brandon Evenson, Psychologie – BS, Morris Community High School
- Drew Tambling, Météorologie, Morris Community High School
- Brandon Weitzel, Marketing – BS, Morris Community High School
- Perry Willis, Psychologie – BS, Morris Community High School
- Wren Armamentos, Géologie – BS, Lincoln-Way West High School
- Macy Demichael, Psychologie – BA, Lincoln-Way West High School
- George Nordstrom, Gestion du sport – BS, Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Peyton Rimsnider, Psychologie – BA, Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Helen Rohn, science actuarielle, Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Angelika Cabang, Troubles de la communication, Oswego East High School
- Anthony Capezio, Philosophie – BS, Plainfield North High School
- Evelyn Carranza, Troubles de la communication, Plainfield East High School
- Aaron Carreon, pré-informatique, Plainfield North High School
- Gabriel Carrero-Carrero, Sciences de la santé-Thérapie pré-physique, Plainfield High School
- Emma Chiaro, Psychologie – BA, Whitmore School
- Thomas Cowgill, Sciences biologiques – BS, Plainfield North High School
- Jack Dachman, Psychologie – BS, Plainfield North High School
- Ethan Ernst, anglais – BS, Plainfield High School
- Gino Hernandez, anglais – BA, Plainfield North High School
- Gino Hernandez, Sciences politiques – Politique -BA, Plainfield North High School
- Aleisha Johnson, Psychologie – BA, George Westinghouse College
- Justin Ligeski, Psychologie – BS, Romeoville High School
- RJ Mallari, pré-informatique, Plainfield North High School
- Hunter Mason, Géologie – BS, Plainfield East High School
- Kyle McNeel, ingénieur industriel et des systèmes, Neuqua Valley High School
- Kaitlyn Pitt, Psychologie – BS, Plainfield North High School
- Isabella Quiroz, Marketing – BS, Plainfield South High School
- Benjamin Roehrig, Génie électrique, Plainfield South High School
- Sara Rozalowski, sciences de la santé générales, Plainfield South High School
- Janine Salapantan, Anthropologie – BS, Plainfield South High School
- Drew Shiffer, éducation physique, Plainfield South High School
- Kyle Shirley, Marketing – BS, Neuqua Valley High School Bri Smith, Soins infirmiers, Plainfield South High School
- Paris Spivey, Sciences de la Santé-Général, Lycée Metea Valley
- Scott Stillwell, Politique internationale – BA, Plainfield South High School
- Kiron Thomas, Psychologie – BS, Maine East
- Olivia Tonkin, Géologie – BS, Plainfield South High School
- Abby Transon, Psychologie – BA, Plainfield South High School
- James Yahnke, Logiciel d’entreprise, Plainfield South High School
- Christian Yescas, Sciences politiques – Politique -BA, Plainfield South High School
- Gia Zapanta, soins infirmiers, Oswego East High School
- Gregory Allen Comonal, Performance musicale, Académie Benet
- Sergio Dondiego, sciences de la santé générales, lycée Romeoville
- Roxanna Flores, Éducation en art et design, Plainfield East High School
- Luke Jaudzems, Pré-Informatique, Lycée Romeoville
- Ayanna Johnson, Administration des affaires – BS, Plainfield East High School
- Stacy Lord, Studio d’art Abigail Luczak, Troubles de la communication, Plainfield East High School
- Vincent Madia, Indécis E&ET, Lycée Romeoville
- Michael Mattaliano, Génie mécanique – BS, Plainfield East High School
- Ally Rodriguez, Psychologie – BA, Plainfield East High School
- Sally Sintim, Rehabilitation & Disability Se, Romeoville High School
- Leah Zimmerman, Marketing – BS, Neuqua Valley High School
- Veronica Bozarth, soins infirmiers, Joliet West High School
- Kylie Hyerdall, Coms-Org/Corporate BA, Lyons Township High School North Campus
- Nevaeh Jones, sciences de la santé générales, Minooka Community High School
- Jason Kaphusman, Gestion des opérations et de l’information, Joliet Catholic Academy
- Evelynn Mantia, Météorologie, Joliet West High School
- Madison Menchaca, Psychologie – BA
- Haylee Schultz, soins infirmiers, Minooka Community High School
- Shannon Burke, sciences de la santé générales, Yorkville High School
- Hayley Collier, Sciences biologiques – BS, Yorkville High School
- Andrew Dobson, génie mécatronique, Yorkville High School
- Alyssa Navarro, soins infirmiers, Yorkville High School
- Kishan Peddi, Pré-Informatique, Lycée Communautaire de Genève
- Hogan Schmitt, comptable, Yorkville High School
- Phoebe Shaughnessy, éducation musicale, Yorkville High School
- Phoebe Shaughnessy, performance musicale, Yorkville High School