Les enfants de Michelle Pfeiffer : découvrez ses deux enfants adultes Claudia Rose et John Henry

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Les enfants de Michelle Pfeiffer : découvrez ses deux enfants adultes Claudia Rose et John Henry

En plus d’être l’une des actrices les plus connues d’Hollywood, Michelle Pfeiffer est la fière maman de deux enfants adultes. En savoir plus sur ses enfants Claudia et John ici.