Les cas de Covid-19 continuent d’augmenter dans 149 régions.
Vous trouverez ci-dessous les domaines dans lesquels les cas ont augmenté à travers l’Angleterre.
Les chiffres sont basés sur le nombre de cas pour 100 000.
Le nombre sur la GAUCHE correspond aux cas jusqu’à sept jours jusqu’au 22 avril et le nombre sur la DROITE est le chiffre de la semaine précédente.
Selby, 111,5, (101), 48,6, (44)
Kirklees, 68,9, (303), 61,8, (272)
Cambridge, 58,5, (73), 44,9, (56)
Northampton, 49,9, (112), 37,4, (84)
Bassetlaw, 46,0, (54), 39,2, (46)
Craven, 45,5, (26), 28,0, (16)
Hartlepool, 42,7, (40), 38,4, (36)
Rugby, 42,2, (46), 35,8, (39)
Hounslow, 40,1, (109), 34,3, (93)
Sandwell, 39,9, (131), 35,3, (116)
Brent, 38,5, (127), 27,6, (91)
Wycombe, 34,4 ans, (60), 26,9, (47)
Ealing, 33,9, (116), 29,8, (102)
Hammersmith et Fulham, 33,5, (62), 25,9, (48)
Trafford, 33,3, (79), 30,8, (73)
Salford, 33,2 ans, (86), 30,9, (80)
Trois Rivières, 33.2, (31), 19.3, (18)
Swindon, 32,4, (72), 20,7, (46)
King’s Lynn et West Norfolk, 31,0, (47), 25,1, (38)
Harborough, 30,9, (29), 20,3, (19)
Hameaux de la tour, 30.2, (98), 27.4, (89)
Wandsworth, 30,0, (99), 27,9, (92)
Windsor et Maidenhead, 29,7, (45), 17,8, (27)
Barking et Dagenham, 29,6, (63), 27,2, (58)
Stockport, 29,3, (86), 26,9, (79)
Telford et Wrekin, 28,4, (51), 18,9, (34)
Hinckley et Bosworth, 28,3, (32), 23,0, (26)
Guildford, 28,2 ans, (42), 25,5, (38)
Lecture, 27.8, (45), 25.3, (41)
Dacorum, 27,8, (43), 17,4, (27)
Enterrer, 27.8, (53), 27.2, (52)
Birmingham, 27,3, (312), 27,0, (308)
Bolsover, 27.3, (22), 14.9, (12)
West Lindsey, 27,2, (26), 16,7, (16)
Newcastle-under-Lyme, 27.0, (35), 25.5, (33)
Newark et Sherwood, 27,0, (33), 13,1, (16)
Waverley, 26,9, (34), 7,9, (10)
Sedgemoor, 26,8, (33), 14,6, (18)
Scarborough, 26,7, (29), 23,0, (25)
Merton, 26,1, (54), 25,7, (53)
Tendring, 25,9, (38), 13,6, (20)
Derby, 25,7, (66), 20,2, (52)
Great Yarmouth, 25,2, (25), 16,1, (16)
Rutland, 25,0, (10), 20,0, (8)
Vallée du Cheval Blanc, 25.0, (34), 19.9, (27)
Pendle, 25,0, (23), 20,6, (19)
Chiltern, 24,0, (23), 9,4, (9)
South Cambridgeshire, 23,9, (38), 18,9, (30)
Forêt Wyre, 23,7, (24), 11,8, (12)
Comté de Durham, 23,4, (124), 18,5, (98)
West Suffolk, 22,9, (41), 11,2, (20)
York, 22,8, (48), 11,4, (24)
Camden, 22,6, (61), 16,7, (45)
Thanet, 22,5, (32), 12,0, (17)
Gravesham, 22,4, (24), 13,1, (14)
Epsom et Ewell, 22,3, (18), 17,4, (14)
North Kesteven, 22.2, (26), 10.3, (12)
Hackney et City of London, 22.0, (64), 19.3, (56)
Hart, 21,6 ans, (21), 14,4, (14)
Test Valley, 21,4, (27), 20,6, (26)
Solihull, 21,3, (46), 20,3, (44)
East Suffolk, 21,2, (53), 18,4, (46)
North Somerset, 20,9, (45), 17,2, (37)
Elmbridge, 20,5, (28), 9,5, (13)
Stafford, 20,4, (28), 10,2, (14)
Adur, 20.2, (13), 9.3, (6)
Suffolk moyen, 20,2, (21), 19,3, (20)
Lincoln, 20,1, (20), 16,1, (16)
Gloucester, 20,1, (26), 15,5, (20)
Runnymede, 20.1, (18), 8.9, (8)
Redditch, 19,9, (17), 16,4, (14)
Waltham Forest, 19,9, (55), 18,8, (52)
Sunderland, 19,8, (55), 15,5, (43)
Southwark, 19,8, (63), 13,8, (44)
East Lindsey, 19,8, (28), 15,5, (22)
Lambeth, 19,6, (64), 18,4, (60)
Sefton, 19,5, (54), 17,4, (48)
Eastleigh, 19,5, (26), 17,2, (23)
Sutton, 19,4, (40), 15,5, (32)
Tunbridge Wells, 19,4, (23), 14,3, (17)
South Gloucestershire, 19,3, (55), 17,5, (50)
Mendip, 19,0, (22), 15,6, (18)
Enfield, 18,9, (63), 18,0, (60)
Horsham, 18,8, (27), 10,4, (15)
Basingstoke et Deane, 18,7, (33), 11,3, (20)
West Lancashire, 18,4, (21), 13,1, (15)
Vallée de la Mole, 18,3, (16), 10,3, (9)
Bexley, 18.1, (45), 17.7, (44)
Greenwich, 18.1, (52), 16.3, (47)
Derbyshire Dales, 18,0, (13), 6,9, (5)
South Tyneside, 17,9, (27), 16,6, (25)
Milieu du Sussex, 17,9, (27), 13,9, (21)
Gateshead, 17,8, (36), 16,8, (34)
Havering, 17,7, (46), 15,0, (39)
Croydon, 17,6, (68), 14,2, (55)
North Devon, 17,5, (17), 4,1, (4)
Herefordshire, Comté de, 17.1, (33), 14.5, (28)
Éden, 16,9, (9), 5,6, (3)
Shropshire, 16,7, (54), 10,2, (33)
Cotswold, 16,7, (15), 7,8, (7)
Lewisham, 16,7, (51), 10,8, (33)
Tonbridge et Malling, 16.6, (22), 9.8, (13)
Thurrock, 16,6, (29), 11,5, (20)
Gosport, 16,5, (14), 10,6, (9)
East Hampshire, 16,4, (20), 9,0, (11)
Lichfield, 16.2, (17), 12.4, (13)
Ashford, 16.1, (21), 11.5, (15)
Forêt d’Epping, 15,9, (21), 9,9, (13)
Rushmoor, 15,9, (15), 12,7, (12)
North Hertfordshire, 15,7, (21), 15,0, (20)
Lewes, 15,5, (16), 8,7, (9)
Bournemouth, Christchurch et Poole, 15.4, (61), 14.2, (56)
East Hertfordshire, 15,4, (23), 14,7, (22)
Broadland, 15,3, (20), 9,9, (13)
Malvern Hills, 15,2, (12), 8,9, (7)
Brighton et Hove, 15.1, (44), 13.1, (38)
Harlow, 14,9, (13), 13,8, (12)
Cannock Chase, 14,9, (15), 6,9, (7)
Tandridge, 14,8, (13), 5,7, (5)
Warwick, 14,6, (21), 9,7, (14)
Wiltshire, 14,6, (73), 14,4, (72)
West Berkshire, 14,5, (23), 11,4, (18)
Wirral, 14,5, (47), 11,4, (37)
Surrey Heath, 13,4, (12), 10,1, (9)
Île de Wight, 13.4, (19), 6.3, (9)
South Staffordshire, 13,3, (15), 10,7, (12)
Somerset sud, 13.1, (22), 12.5, (21)
Bromsgrove, 13,0, (13), 8,0, (8)
Plymouth, 13,0, (34), 6,9, (18)
Fareham, 12,9, (15), 7,7, (9)
Maidstone, 12,8, (22), 11,6, (20)
Rushcliffe, 12,6, (15), 9,2, (11)
Stroud, 12,5, (15), 10,0, (12)
Reigate et Banstead, 12.1, (18), 10.1, (15)
Norwich, 12.1, (17), 7.1, (10)
Braintree, 11,8, (18), 7,9, (12)
Somerset West et Taunton, 11,6, (18), 9,0, (14)
Tewkesbury, 11,6, (11), 4,2, (4)
Wealden, 11,1, (18), 10,5, (17)
Vallée d’Ambre, 10,9, (14), 7,8, (10)
West Devon, 10.8, (6), 9.0, (5)
Bromley, 10,5, (35), 7,5, (25)
South Hams, 10,3, (9), 4,6, (4)
Est du Devon, 10,3, (15), 4,1, (6)
Douvres, 10,2, (12), 6,8, (8)
Wychavon, 10,0, (13), 7,7, (10)
Forêt de Dean, 9.2, (8), 4.6, (4)
Hambleton, 8,7, (8), 7,6, (7)
Rother, 8.3, (8), 2.1, (2)
Laisser un commentaire