Les actions sont en baisse – marché baissier ou non – mais les meilleures entreprises sont en vente

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Les actions sont en baisse – marché baissier ou non – mais les meilleures entreprises sont en vente

Nous avons l’intention de surmonter cette tempête et d’améliorer notre portefeuille chaque fois qu’une opportunité se présente.