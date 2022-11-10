Lee County Farm Bureau accepte les demandes de subvention Books by the Bushel – Shaw Local

AMBOY – La Lee County Farm Bureau Foundation a annoncé qu’elle accepte les subventions Books by the Bushel.

Books by the Bushel est un programme conçu pour aider à sensibiliser les enfants à l’agriculture. Les livres disponibles cette année incluent “The Hundred Year Barn”, “Farmer George Plants a Nation” et “On the Farm, at the Market”.

Les subventions sont ouvertes à toutes les organisations du comté de Lee. Les candidatures sont dues le 1er février et sont disponibles en ligne sur lcfbfoundation.org.

Pour toute question ou information, appelez le 815-857-3531 ou envoyez un courriel à leecfb@comcast.net.