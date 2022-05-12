Le suicide de Naomi Judd causé par une blessure par balle auto-infligée : “Elle a utilisé une arme”

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Le suicide de Naomi Judd causé par une blessure par balle auto-infligée : “Elle a utilisé une arme”

La fille de l’icône country a révélé la mort de sa mère dans une nouvelle interview avec Diane Sawyer sur “Good Morning America”.