Le prince Harry soulève sa chemise pour rester au frais pendant un match de polo à Santa Barbara : photos

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Le prince Harry soulève sa chemise pour rester au frais pendant un match de polo à Santa Barbara : photos

Le prince Harry a échangé des chemises après avoir appliqué un écran solaire lors d’un match de polo à Santa Barbara le 6 mai.