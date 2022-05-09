Le prince Harry rend hommage à sa fille Lilibet avec un t-shirt ‘Girl Dad’ dans une nouvelle vidéo

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Le prince Harry rend hommage à sa fille Lilibet avec un t-shirt ‘Girl Dad’ dans une nouvelle vidéo

Avec l’aide de Rhys Darby de “Notre drapeau signifie la mort” et d’une nouvelle entreprise de “voyage durable”, le prince Harry donne de l’amour à sa fille, Lilibet, dans une nouvelle vidéo hilarante.