Le par putt de Rory McIlroy qui a refusé de tomber | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified

Rory McIlroy a laissé tomber un tir sur le deuxième trou lors du troisième tour de l’US Open 2022 à Brookline lorsque sa balle s’est arrêtée juste avant de tomber dans le trou pour un par.