Le meilleur de l’Angleterre 0-1 Nouvelle-Zélande 2021 | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Le meilleur de l’Angleterre 0-1 Nouvelle-Zélande 2021 | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Avant le premier test entre l’Angleterre et la Nouvelle-Zélande à Lord’s, nous examinons de plus près la série de deux tests en 2021.