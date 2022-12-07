Le double-double d’Elle Bruschuk mène Willowbrook devant Proviso East – Shaw Local

BASKET FILLES
Willowbrook 60, Proviso Est 35
Elle Bruschuk a récolté 18 points, 12 rebonds, six passes décisives et six interceptions pour Willowbrook. Sara Stout a ajouté neuf points et 10 rebonds.
Académie Wheaton 47, Westmont 44
Abby Schroeder a récolté 14 points et 14 rebonds et Lexi Rojek a récolté 11 points et quatre interceptions pour la Wheaton Academy.
Hinsdale Central 34, Proviso West 28
Grace Dolan a marqué 11 points et Katherine Skinner en a ajouté 10 pour Hinsdale.
Lyon 67, Oak Park-River Forest 29
Elin O’Brien a marqué 16 points, Ally Cesarini 14 et Emma O’Brien 11 pour Lyon (7-1, 2-0).
St. Francis 43, Timothy Christian 32 (lundi)
Riley Austin a marqué 19 points pour St. Francis (5-3, 2-0). Grace Roland en avait 20 pour Timothy Christian.
Downers Grove South 74, Leyde 22
Emily Petring a marqué 21 points et Allison Jarvis 16 pour Downers Grove South.
Glenbard Sud 49, Chicago Ouest 34
BASKET GARÇONS
Timothy Christian 64 ans, Westmont 29 ans
Les 18 points de Kyle Steiner ont devancé Timothy Christian.
York 58, Lockport 44
Brendan Molis a marqué 20 points et AJ Levine 12 pour York.