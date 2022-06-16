Le cauchemar choquant de quatre coups roulés de Phil Mickelson ! | ‘Même pas proche!’ | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Il y a eu un moment à oublier pour Phil Mickelson au sixième trou alors qu’il luttait pour un double bogey à quatre putts.