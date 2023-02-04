Actualité culturelle | News 24

Le 104e tournoi annuel de basket-ball Little Ten Conference Boys en un coup d’œil, samedi 4 février 2023 – Shaw Local

Robinette Girardil y a 34 minutesDernière mise à jour: 2023-02-04
Un regard sur le 104e tournoi annuel de basket-ball Little Ten Conference Boys (au lycée et au collège de Somonauk)

samedi 28 janvier

Jeu 1 — (9) DePue 61, (8) LaMoille 48

Jeu 2 – (7) Indian Creek 66, (10) Hiawatha 48

Match 3 — (6) Somonauk 77, (11) Leland 40

lundi 30 janvier

Jeu 4 — (1) Serena 72, (9) DePue 22

Jeu 5 – (5) Newark 56, (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 47

mardi 31 janvier

Jeu 6 – (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 71, (7) Indian Creek 36

Match 7 – (3) Earlville 69, (6) Somonauk 51

jeudi 2 février

Au collège Somonauk

Jeu 8 – (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 44, (9) DePue 11

Jeu 9 – (6) Somonauk 94, (7) Indian Creek 75

Au lycée Somonauk

Jeu 10 – (1) Serena 46, (5) Newark 41

Match 11 – (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 57, (3) Earlville 46

vendredi 3 février

Match 12 – (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 59, (6) Somonauk 39 (championnat de consolation)

Match 13 – (5) Newark 59, (3) Earlville 43 (match pour la troisième place)

Match 14 — (1) Serena 54, (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 46 (match de championnat)

