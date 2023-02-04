Le 104e tournoi annuel de basket-ball Little Ten Conference Boys en un coup d’œil, samedi 4 février 2023 – Shaw Local
Un regard sur le 104e tournoi annuel de basket-ball Little Ten Conference Boys (au lycée et au collège de Somonauk)
samedi 28 janvier
Jeu 1 — (9) DePue 61, (8) LaMoille 48
Jeu 2 – (7) Indian Creek 66, (10) Hiawatha 48
Match 3 — (6) Somonauk 77, (11) Leland 40
lundi 30 janvier
Jeu 4 — (1) Serena 72, (9) DePue 22
Jeu 5 – (5) Newark 56, (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 47
mardi 31 janvier
Jeu 6 – (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 71, (7) Indian Creek 36
Match 7 – (3) Earlville 69, (6) Somonauk 51
jeudi 2 février
Au collège Somonauk
Jeu 8 – (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 44, (9) DePue 11
Jeu 9 – (6) Somonauk 94, (7) Indian Creek 75
Au lycée Somonauk
Jeu 10 – (1) Serena 46, (5) Newark 41
Match 11 – (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 57, (3) Earlville 46
vendredi 3 février
Match 12 – (4) Illinois Math and Science Academy 59, (6) Somonauk 39 (championnat de consolation)
Match 13 – (5) Newark 59, (3) Earlville 43 (match pour la troisième place)
Match 14 — (1) Serena 54, (2) Hinckley-Big Rock 46 (match de championnat)