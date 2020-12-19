ELON, Caroline du Nord: Keyshaun Langley a enregistré un sommet en carrière de 21 points alors que l’UNC Greensboro a battu Elon 71-64 samedi.

Angelo Allegri avait 14 points pour l’UNC Greensboro (4-3). Isaiah Miller a ajouté 12 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam avait 11 rebonds.

Khyre Thompson, le deuxième meilleur buteur des Spartans à entrer dans le concours avec 10,0 points par match, avait 2 points. Il a tiré 0 sur 5 derrière l’arc.

Hunter Woods avait 19 points et huit rebonds pour le Phoenix (3-1). Ikenna Ndugba a ajouté 15 points et six rebonds.

L’UNC Greensboro affrontera le NC A&T sur la route mardi. Elon affrontera Northeastern sur la route samedi prochain.

