Lance Stroll sort des qualifications ! | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Lance Stroll sort des qualifications ! | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Lance Stroll a eu une séance de qualification à oublier à Bakou, après que le Canadien ait écrasé son Aston Martin au deuxième virage.