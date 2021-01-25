Frank Lampard opened up on his changing relationship with Roman Abramovich, less than two months before he was controversially sacked as Chelsea’s manager.

The Stamford Bridge hero was relieved of his duties as head coach on Monday after a run of five defeats from eight Premier League games.

Blues owner Abramovich described the decision as « very difficult » and conceded it was a move not taken lightly by the club, with Thomas Tuchel is set to replace the 42-year-old.

Lampard is Chelsea’s record goalscorer and won three Premier League titles during his glittering playing career at Stamford Bridge, as well as the Champions and Europa Leagues and other domestic honours.

Indeed, the news has divided opinion with several leading figures in football – including Lampard’s former rivals – condemning the decision.

Abramovich has also been criticised for his decision and, speaking to Alan Shearer back in November, Lampard explained how their relationship has changed from his days as a player.

He told The Athletic : « In terms of his level of involvement, he was very visible at the training ground in the early years and occasionally after games and now obviously that’s changed.

« That’s maybe natural in how his life has moved as well as the club, and we know there are different reasons behind that.