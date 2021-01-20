At this time, Gaga and Michael have yet to publicly discuss their loving display at the inauguration. However, the « Rain On Me » singer took a moment to reflect on her experience during today’s ceremony.

« Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor, » she began her caption on Twitter. « I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. »

« My intention, » she went on, « is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. »

Of course, there were many noteworthy moments during Inauguration Day. From statement-making fashion to the president's powerful speech, it's been nothing short of spectacular.