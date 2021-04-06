Dîner du vendredi soir et l’acteur de Tchernobyl, Paul Ritter, a crédité 77 séries télévisées, films ou courts métrages au cours des 30 dernières années.

Parmi eux se trouvent les films Harry Potter et James Bond, ainsi que des séries télévisées telles que The Bill et Cold Feet.

Voici la filmographie complète de Ritter de 1992 à l’année actuelle:

· 1992-1996: The Bill (série télévisée)

· 1994: Seaforth (série télévisée)

· 1996: Journée nationale des réalisations (court métrage)

· 1998: Out of Hours (série télévisée)

· 1998 Big Cat (téléfilm)

· 1999: G: MT Greenwich Mean Time (film)

· 2000: Les neuf vies de Tomas Katz (film)

· 2000: Esther Kahn (film)

· 2002: Fields of Gold (téléfilm)

· 2003: Georgian Underworld (série télévisée)

· 2004: The Libertine (film)

· 2005: Par temps clair (film)

· 2005: La fille au café (téléfilm)

· 2006: Nostradamus (téléfilm)

· 2006: Viva Blackpool (téléfilm)

· 2007: Fils de Rambow (film)

· 2007: Waking the Dead (série télévisée)

· 2007: Hannibal Rising (film)

· 2007: Instinct (téléfilm)

· 2007: City Lights (série télévisée)

· 2008: Love You More (court-métrage)

· 2008: He Kills Coppers (téléfilm)

· 2008: L’autre homme (film)

· 2008: Quantum of Solace (film)

· 2009: Pulling (série télévisée)

· 2009: Harry Potter et le prince de sang-mêlé (film)

· 2009: Nowhere Boy (film)

· 2010: Money (série télévisée)

· 2011: Lark Rise to Candleford (série télévisée)

· 2011: L’Aigle (film)

· 2011: The Night Watch (téléfilm)

· 2011: Hidden (série télévisée)

· 2011: Land Girls (série télévisée)

· 2011: Sans toi (série télévisée)

· 2011-2013: Vera (série télévisée)

· 2011-2020: dîner du vendredi soir (série télévisée)

· 2012: Great Expectations (série télévisée)

· 2012: Midsomer Murders (série télévisée)

· 2012: Dirk Gently (série télévisée)

· 2012: The Hollow Crown (série télévisée)

· 2012: Comedy Showcase (série télévisée)

· 2012: Le curieux incident du chien pendant la nuit (téléfilm)

· 2012: Éliminer: Archie Cookson (film)

· 2013: Complicit (téléfilm)

· 2013: Wodehouse in Exile (téléfilm)

· 2013: Le public (film)

· 2014: The Bletchley Circle (série télévisée)

· 2014: Tommy Cooper: Pas comme ça, comme ça (téléfilm)

· 2014: Chasing Shadows (série télévisée)

· 2014: Plebs (série télévisée)

· 2014: Suite Française (film)

· 2014: Les Jeux (série télévisée)

· 2014: Mapp & Lucia (série télévisée)

· 2015: Wolf Hall (série télévisée)

· 2015: Top Coppers (série télévisée)

· 2015: The Last Kingdom (série télévisée)

· 2015: Nous sommes condamnés! L’histoire de l’armée du père (téléfilm)

· 2015-2018: No Offense (série télévisée)

· 2016: Houdini et Doyle (série télévisée)

· 2016: Les histoires probables de Neil Gaiman (série télévisée)

· 2016: The Limehouse Golem (film)

· 2015: leur meilleur (film)

· 2016: Inferno (film)

· 2016: NW (téléfilm)

· 2017: Urban Myths (série télévisée)

· 2017: Electric Dreams (série télévisée)

· 2017-2020: Cold Feet (série télévisée)

· 2018: Lovesick (série télévisée)

· 2018: Hang Ups (série télévisée)

· 2019: Resistance (série télévisée)

· 2019: Tchernobyl (série télévisée)

· 2019: The Capture (série télévisée)

· 2019: Catherine la Grande (série télévisée)

· 2019: Rébellion (série télévisée)

· 2020: Le procès de Christine Keeler (série télévisée)

· 2020: Belgravia (série télévisée)

· 2021: Opération Mincemeat (film)