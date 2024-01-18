La carte du CDC montre les hospitalisations liées au COVID-19 dans ces comtés de Californie
The number of reported COVID-19 cases across California spiked in the weeks following Christmas, with several counties in the northern portion of the state bearing the worst of the virus.
JN. 1, the latest COVID-19 variant being tracked by health experts, has been rapidly circulating. COVID-19 test positivity was at 11.8% as of Jan. 12, according to the California Department of Public Health, compared to 9.6% on Dec. 22.
In the past week, 3,611 patients were admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus, and about 3.7% of deaths were COVID-19-related, the state health department wrote in its weekly report.
Nearly 1,540 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded across California, between Oct. 1, 2023, and Jan. 6, 2024.
California counties with the most COVID-19 cases
New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 17 out of California’s 58 counties have reached medium levels for COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
The following counties have the most COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data through Jan. 6, daata posted on Jan. 16:
- Alameda County
- Contra Costa County
- El Dorado County
- Lake County
- Mariposa County
- Mendicino County
- Merced County
- Napa County
- Nevada County
- Orange County
- Placer County
- Sacramento County
- Sierra County
- Solano County
- Stanislaus County
- Tuolumne County
- Yolo County
These counties recorded between 10 and 19.9 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past week, the CDC stated.
Roughly 71% of California remains at low levels, meaning less than 10 people per 100,000 have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
No county has reached a high level. A high level means more than 20 people per 100,000 have been admitted to the hospital due to a COVID-19-related illness.
Are there new symptoms of COVID-19?
COVID-19-related symptoms could appear within two weeks of exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Possible symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Fatigue
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Runny nose
- Chest pain
- Pink eye
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Rash
- Nausea
Breathing could also become difficult, the clinic stated.
Symptoms could change based on the COVID-19 variant and vary depending on a person’s vaccination status, according to the CDC. Loss of taste and smell is not a common symptom with recent strains.
Cette histoire a été initialement publiée 17 janvier 2024, 5h00.