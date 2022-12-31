Actualité culturelle | News 24

La 59e Classique de Noël de Plano en un coup d’œil, samedi 31 décembre 2022 – Shaw Local

Robinette Girardil y a 9 heuresDernière mise à jour: 2022-12-31
Un aperçu de la 59e Classique de Noël de Plano au lycée de Plano

27-30 décembre 2022

mardi 27 décembre

Match 1 — (3) Kaneland 71, Mendota 41

Match 2 — (6) Yorkville Christian 54, Sandwich 51

Match 3 — (7) Ottawa 65, Lille 55

Jeu 4 — (2) Marmion 65, Morris 36

Jeu 5 — (5) Northridge Prep 59, Newark 23

Jeu 6 – (8) Streator 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 51

Match 7 — (4) Peoria Notre Dame 53, Plano 18

Jeu 8 — (1) Central 87, Coal City 48

mercredi 28 décembre

Jeu 9 – Lisle 63, Morris 57

Jeu 10 – Sandwich 57, Mendota 48

Jeu 11 – Plano 51, Newark 47

Match 12 – Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65

Match 13 – (3) Kaneland 81, (6) Yorkville Christian 56

Match 14 — (2) Marmion 61, (7) Ottawa 28

Match 15 – (4) Peoria Notre Dame 72, (5) Northridge Prep 52

Jeu 16 — (1) Central 72, (8) Streator 36

jeudi 29 décembre

Match 17 – Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55

Match 18 – Mendota 68, Morris 60

Jeu 19 — Sandwich 58, Lisle 45

Jeu 20 – Coal City 47, Plano 42 (OT)

Match 21 — (6) Yorkville Christian 59, (7) Ottawa 46

Jeu 22 — (5) Northridge Prep 51, (8) Streator 40

Match 23 — (2) Marmion 72, (3) Kaneland 69

Match 24 — (1) Central 55, (4) Peoria Notre Dame 47

vendredi 30 décembre

Match 25 – Morris 56, Newark 47 (15e place)

Match 26 – Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Mendota 48 (13e place)

Match 27 – Plano 46, Lisle 36 (11e place)

Match 28 — (8) Streator 64, (7) Ottawa 51 (7e place)

Jeu 29 – Sandwich 49, Coal City 41 (titre de consolation, 9e place)

Match 30 — (5) Northridge Prep 73, (6) Yorkville Christian 57 (5e place)

Match 31 — (4) Peoria Notre Dame 55, (3) Kaneland 48 (3e place)

Match 32 — (1) Central 58, (2) Marmion 41 (Championnat)

