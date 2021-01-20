Jurgen Klopp has issued a rallying cry to Liverpool and their fans by insisting: “This is not a catastrophe – I know what we have to do!”

The Reds have slipped from top to fourth in the Premier League after a devastating run of results which has seen them pick up an average of only 1.5 points per game in the last two months which is no better than mid-table form.

They face Burnley on Thursday night as manager Klopp outlined his defiant mentality with a warning that his side cannot panic and change what has brought them so much success in recent years.

Instead, he passionately believes things are not broken and he will resist the urge to go in for a radical fix.

“We have to be calm in this situation,” said Klopp. “It is not a catastrophe, it is not perfect, but that is not important. Be as good as you can be.

“I learned in my life that it doesn’t help if you get overly active in difficult situations. If you are convinced about something then you have to do it.

“If you are in doubt then you should change something or better, you ask someone who is not in doubt. And that didn’t happen so far.

“I know what we have to do. I want to give it a proper, proper try tomorrow. We are together with the squad all the time, and believe it or not we think about these things the same, because the players still listen to me – which helps!”