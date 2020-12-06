Jurgen Klopp admits new signing Diogo Jota has broken up his Holy Trinity attack – and given Liverpool another Fab Four.

And as Jota prepares to face his old club Wolves for the first time since his £41million arrival in September, Klopp has confessed Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are happy with the competition – even if none of them are guaranteed to start anymore.

Goal-hungry Jota has hit the ground running since his arrival at Anfield with nine goals in his 15 games so far to give Klopp a welcome headache with the Kop boss currently having more competition up front than anywhere else on the pitch.

Jota’s instant impact has ruffled the normal order in Klopp’s front line – with Firmino benched for the key Champions League win over Ajax in midweek and Mane.

That followed a strop by Salah after being substituted during the draw at Brighton by Mane who was himself left on the bench for over an hour at The Amex Stadium.

Jota started both those games – and Klopp insists having the razor-sharp 24-year-old Portugal international has given the champions a decisive advantage they didn’t have last season.

“Mo, Sadio and Bobby Firmino have no problem with competition and Diogo as well,” says Klopp. “Jota is doing exceptionally well.

« For us it was the most important thing for this season that we don’t have to bite our nails pretty much each game like last time and hope somehow they come through it and we can bring them into the next game again.