Kevin McKidd admet qu’il essaie de faire revenir Sandra Oh dans “Grey’s Anatomy”

Kevin McKidd a révélé dans de nouveaux commentaires qu’il faisait pression pour que Sandra Oh revienne dans “Grey’s Anatomy” pour au moins un épisode !