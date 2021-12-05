Kerr incarne Chelsea vers la gloire de la FA Cup

Chelsea a remporté le Treble national après avoir battu Arsenal 3-0 lors de la FA Cup féminine 2021 à Wembley dimanche, alors que Fran Kirby et Sam Kerr ont de nouveau joué pour Emma Hayes.

