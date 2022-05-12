Kendrick Lamar révèle un bébé surprise sur la très attendue couverture de son nouvel album : Photo

Kendrick Lamar a posé avec sa fille de 2 ans et sa fiancée Whitney Alford, qui tenait leur nouveau-né surprise, dans la pochette de son prochain album “Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers.’