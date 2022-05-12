Kendall Jenner et Scott Disick se battent après qu’il ne soit pas invité à son anniversaire

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Kendall Jenner et Scott Disick se battent après qu’il ne soit pas invité à son anniversaire

L’origine du combat explosif de Kendall Jenner et Scott Disick sur “The Kardashians” a été révélée lors de l’épisode de l’émission du 12 mai.