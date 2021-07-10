Kavita Kaushik hits out at troll for calling her ‘buddhi ghodi laal lagaam’

After posting a fresh photo of herself on Twitter on Friday evening, Kavita Kaushik slammed a troll for making fun of her age.

Twitter user wrote, « (Laughing emojis) Budhi ghodi laal lagaam. »

बूढ़ी घोड़ी लाल लगाम। — vinay kushwah (@kushwahvinay6) July 9, 2021

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant responded with, « Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki ‘beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai’ (I have not used any red leash. I have just used some lip balm, did not even use make-up on my face. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40)?

Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki ‘beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai’ ? https://t.co/aivTeLP4vo — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) July 9, 2021

Many of Kavita Kaushik’s fans praised her for her reaction.

One of them wrote, « Amazing and and just brilliant!! I never thought you cared to read them leave alone replying to so appropriately and in such a dignified manner. More power to you! God bless you!

Another one commented, « Waah waah Ekdum kadak javab ab mere hisab se usko Twitter delete kr dena chahiye aage comment krne se phle Hundred points symbol baar sochega. »

For the unversed, The comic show FIR catapulted Kavita to popularity. From 2006 through 2015, she portrayed a Haryanvi police inspector on the show, which aired for over nine years.

Kavita was most recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14