Katie Holmes embrasse passionnément son nouveau petit ami Bobby Wooten III à New York : photos

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Katie Holmes embrasse passionnément son nouveau petit ami Bobby Wooten III à New York : photos

Katie Holmes avait l’air amoureuse de son petit ami Bobby Wooten III alors qu’ils étaient encore une fois aperçus en train de faire leurs valises sur le PDA à New York.