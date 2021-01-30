1918, the year when the First World War ended, was a historic turning point for Europe and for world politics. Until then, there had been a European order. Not in the sense that Europe had been a political entity, but world politics had been synonymous with the politics of the European powers. For as long as they could meet at congresses to maintain the established order, or to create a new one, conflicts had at least been curbed. Thus, in the decades leading up to the First World War, Europe had enjoyed an incredible economic boom which had also benefitted from international trade and an international division of labor, i.e. what we now call “globalization”.

In 1918, what none of the leading politicians at the time, regardless which of the countries they were involved, events happened that they could never have envisaged. In Central Europe, a cultural area that had evolved over centuries was dismembered. Nationalism took over.

That year also saw the end of the idea of supranational states. However, what was dismembered was not just a cultural, but also an economic area. Each individual state tried to solve its problems through isolationist policies, protectionism and nationalism, but in reality, this only made them worse.

So what then were the lessons of 1918 for Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi? Europe, fragmented into small countries, would become the plaything of non-European powers – he mentioned Russia and the US – and he clearly analyzed that the policy of protectionism would only increase the damage. Consequently, he said, Europe must find a way to unite, as otherwise, it would plunge into another devastating war. Today we know how clear this vision was back in the 1920s, and what followed.

His approach, at the time, was geopolitical. He was concerned with redefining a European order. Not in the sense of what, even at the time, would have been an unrealistic return to the old order, but as a structure that would re-establish Europe as a global political entity and not turn it into a plaything of non-European powers.

Therefore, his thoughts were focused first and foremost on a European foreign policy – so as to not be dominated by others on the stage of world politics. Secondly, he thought of a European security policy so as not to become dependent on others and thus dominated in this regard, or to be drawn into new intra-European wars. And thirdly, the dismantling of all intra-European customs barriers.

Today, this would be called a free internal market, i.e. Europe as a free trade zone. In addition, there also was the idea of a common currency. Coudenhove’s concept was based on the gold standard still used at the time and a European federal court, i.e. today’s European Court of Justice.

The freedom of citizens, individual responsibility, and a state that limits itself to setting the framework conditions in the fashion of constitutional states were a further basis for his considerations for European unification at that time.