Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has once again lauded Wolves winger Adama Traore for his performances despite his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Reds on Monday.

Diogo Jota’s goal was enough to separate the two sides in a tight encounter at Molineux, with Liverpool recording just their second win in eight games in the division.

But Traore caught Klopp’s eye once again, with the German known to be a big fan of the player.

He already spoke of his admiration for the 25-year-old Spaniard after the reverse fixture between the two sides earlier in the season, saying: « [Traore] is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good. »

And Klopp repeated his words of praise while he was discussing centre-back pairing Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak’s display against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

« They played a second game in a row together and did really well, » Klopp said.

« The Leipzig [Champions League] game was difficult but tonight was difficult for completely different reasons.

« The speed of Traore is actually undefendable in moments. »