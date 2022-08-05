juin 2022 – Section locale de Shaw

2 juin 2022

Ronald et Deborah Galason à Elizabeth Rylee, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods L : 232, 231, 180 000 $.

Lonna Nauman (Life Estate) à Jesse et Joshua Nauman, acte, Q:SW S:25 T:31 R:1, Q:NE S:34 T:31 R:1, Q:SE S:34 T:31 R :1, 0 $.

Audra, Jeffrey Sr. et Jeffrey Jr. Baker à Karoline et Charles Burcheri, acte, Indian Hills L:52 et Indian Hills L:51, 10 000 $.

Cameron Family Living Trust à Martin et Janet-Morissette Swanson, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:579, 2 400 $.

Joseph Johns et Lisa Marie Trust à Ryan et Melissa Leyendecker, acte, Indian Hills L:200, 4 000 $.

Raymond et Susan Moriarty à Raejean Glynn, acte, 02-29-270-000 Q:SE S:32 T:33 R:1, 250 000 $.

Kathryn Moroney à John et Lucinda Dixon, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L : 469, 7 500 $.

6 juin 2022

Gloria D Grivetti (Life Estate) à Debra Buffington, acte, Village of Standard L:60, 0 $

John Pritchard à Susan et Michael Pritchard, acte, William E Addition-Senachwine TWP de Clift, 0 $

Miguel et Donna Zuniga à Bella Da Nonna LLC, acte, Joel W Hopkins Village of Granville 02-00-051-050, 92 500 $.

Elizabeth Spence à Matthew Hostetter, acte, 02-00-080-270 Ajout Lincolnshire – Village de Granville, 52 500 $.

Sebastian et Heather Brzek à Keith et Leslie Kennedy, acte, 03-00-043-320 Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:442, 475 000 $.

Karen Koupeny et John et Patricia Ploger à William et Susan Stoffels, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:439, 4 000 $.

Karen et Robert Koupeny à William et Susan Stoffels, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:438, 4 000 $.

Kari Brown à Thomas Brown, acte, 01-19-172-000 Q:NE S:24 T:32 R:2, 0 $

9 juin 2022

Keith et Denise Boggio à David et Jena Mennie, acte, 01-01-100-000 Q:SE S:18 T:32 R:1, 180 000 $.

Gerald et Barbara Allison à Gerald et Barbara Allison et Melissa Steward et Benjamin Allison, acte, Replat Lake Thunderbird Woods Lots 22-28, 0 $.

Marek Jandura à Zygmunt Staszel, acte, Indian Hills L:15, 0 $.

Leonard et Elizabeth Davis à Ray Medina, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:221 et 222, 9 000 $.

10 juin 2022

James, Peter et Charlene Fassino à Ronald et Suzanne Bruch, acte, 02-00-070-155 Addition Archibald Hopkins W – Village de Granville, 200 000 $.

13 juin 2022

James Reno à Cristal Correa, acte, Village de Granville L:3 B:11 et L:4 B:11, 11 000 $.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company à Theresa Jeffery, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:145, 160 000 $.

14 juin 2022

LLC Namella Enterprises à Kevin Malone, acte, 04-00-037-160 Addition de Patterson – Village de Magnolia, 27 000 $.

15 juin 2022

Christian Carboni à Joseph et Bradley Berg, acte, 02-00-098-140 Village of Standard L:67, 75 000 $.

21 juin 2022

Michael et Susan Pritchard à Noah March, acte, 03-00-029-220 Addition William E de Clift – Senachwine TWP, 224 900 $.

Roberta Messer à Francie Lesniewski à Leslie Robison, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:19, 0 $.

Constance Spanos à Anthony et Michelle Parlick, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L:322, 5 000 $.

Albert Urnikis à Maleaha et Nicholas Novak, acte, 02-27-062-000 Q:NE S:30 T:33 R:1, 0 $.

22 juin 2022

Kathleen Hollonbeck à James et Jennifer Chase, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #4 L:613, 3 490 $.

Richard et Josephine Snyder à Jacob Bivins, acte, Indian Hills L : 157, 3 000 $.

Shawn Warfield, Autumn Meier et William Warfield à Shawn Warfield, acte, 04-25-032-000 Q:NE S:34 T:31 R:2 et Q:SW S:35 T:31 R:2, 0 $.

23 juin 2022

Christopher et Lisa Nave à Janet Marie Piccioli Trust, acte, Timberline Acres – Granville Twp L:20, 32 000 $.

24 juin 2022

Trey Schorn à Mckenzie Lechner et Tanner Kuhne, acte, 02-00-091-160 et 02-00-091-170 St. Paul’s Coal Company Second Addition, 105 000 $.

Irene Needham à Jennifer McClelland, Barbara Friend et Scott Whitlock, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #2 L : 354, 2 500 $.

27 juin 2022

Kelly Gates à Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz et Gary Frantz (Life Estate), acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:460, 0 $.

Kelly Gates à James et Kelly Gates, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:460, 0 $.

Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz, Kelly Gates et Gary Frantz à Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz, Kelly Gates et Gary Frantz (Life Estate), acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:459, 0 $.

Kelly Ann Gates à Kelly Ann et James Gates, acte, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L : 459, 0 $

James Gates et Gary Frantz à Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz et Kelly Gates, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:347, 0 $.

Gary et Gerald Frantz à Gary Frantz et James Gates, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:347, 0 $.

Gary Frantz (Life Estate) à Gary Frantz, Katherine Cieslak, Kerry Frantz et Kelly Gates, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:347, 0 $.

Hopkins Farms Inc. à Joel Hopkins, acte, 02-01-163-000- Q:SW S:2 T:32 R:1, 0 $.

Renata Babiuch à Katarzyna Dizonno, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:252, 0 $.

Erica et Janelle Meyer à Kevin et Nadine McRaven, acte, 02-01-111-000 Q:NE S:2 T:32 R:1, 165 000 $.

28 juin 2022

Timothy et Jane Taylor à Jonathan et Samantha Hobaugh, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills PLAT #3 L;685, 1 000 $.

29 juin 2022

Roy et Mary Fearman à Richard et McKenzie Kinczewski, acte, Hennepin Farms Section One L : 116 et 117, 0 $.

Jason Shofner à Robert Nimee, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:216, 4 500 $.

Michael Villareal à Michael Villareal Trust, acte, Indian Hills L:144, 0 $.

30 juin 2022

Michael et Kim Villarreal à Michael et Kim Villarreal Trust, acte, Village of Standard L:2 and L:1, $0

Mandy Thompson et Sarah Mecani Bogner et Corey Mecagni à Michael et Amber Mertens, acte, 02-00-054-145 Colby’s H Addition – Village de Granville, 180 000 $.

Eric Heagy et Steven Pytel Jr. à Jonas et Arunas Staskus, acte, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #2 L:454, 358 000 $.