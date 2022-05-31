Jubilé de platine de la reine Elizabeth : retour sur les festivités

Posted by Merlin CharpieLast Modified
Jubilé de platine de la reine Elizabeth : retour sur les festivités

Les célébrations du jubilé de platine de la reine Elizabeth ont commencé. Voici un diaporama de toutes les festivités en l’honneur des 70 ans de règne de la reine.