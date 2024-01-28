Journée de match Kings vs Mavericks : mises à jour sur les blessures, rapport de dépistage

The Kings are about to find out what Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic can do for an encore following a historic performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Doncic scored a career-high 73 points while logging 45 minutes in a 148-143 road win over the Hawks, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the third-highest total in NBA history. Following the game, the Mavericks flew back to Dallas, where they will play host to the Kings on Saturday at American Airlines Center on the second night of a difficult road-home back-to-back.

The Kings (25-18) are listing Sasha Vezenkov as questionable after a right ankle sprain caused him to miss Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Harrison Barnes scored a career-high 39 points to help Sacramento open a seven-game road trip with a 134-133 win over the Warriors.

The Mavericks (25-20) haven’t submitted an injury report for Saturday’s game because they played Friday, but they could be missing some key players. Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain), Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) and Dwight Powell (left eye corneal abrasion) were out against the Hawks.

This will be the second of four meetings between Sacramento and Dallas this season. The Kings handed the Mavericks a 129-113 loss on Nov. 19 in Dallas. They will face each other two more times March 26 and March 29 in Sacramento.

Scouting Sacramento

The Kings are coming off back-to-back wins over the Hawks and Warriors. They have climbed back to fifth in the Western Conference after a four-game losing streak caused them to slide to seventh.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging a career-high 27.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.7% from the field and a career-best 39.1% from 3-point range. Fox is eighth in the NBA in scoring.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists. He’s leading the league in rebounding and is tied with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic for the league lead in double-doubles (39). Sabonis has posted 26 consecutive double-doubles.

Keegan Murray (16.0 ppg), Malik Monk (14.8 ppg), Harrison Barnes (11.7 ppg) and Kevin Huerter (10.5 ppg) are also scoring in double figures for Sacramento.

Scouting Dallas

The Mavericks had lost three in a row to the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns before beating the Hawks. They are eighth in the Western Conference, one game behind the Suns and New Orleans Pelicans for sixth.

Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Kyrie Irving averages 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. (18.1 ppg) and Derrick Jones Jr. (10.3 ppg) are also key contributors.

Status updates

The Mavericks are listing Doncic (ankle), Jones (wrist) and Kleber (toe) as questionable against the Kings. Irving (thumb) is doubtful. Powell (eye) is out.

In or out?

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Doncic is available for Saturday’s game against the Kings. Jones and Kleber will be game-time decisions. Irving has been ruled out.

Kings at Mavericks

When: 6 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings – 2.5

Over/under: 243.5

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Sasha Vezenkov (ankle). OUT — Jordan Ford (G League); Jalen Slawson (G League).

Mavericks: QUESTIONABLE — Luka Doncic (ankle); Derrick Jones Jr. (wrist); Maxi Kleber (toe). DOUBTFUL — Kyrie Irving (thumb). OUT — Dwight Powell (eye).

Jan. 27 at Dallas Mavericks

Jan. 29 at Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 31 at Miami Heat

Feb. 2 at Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3 at Chicago Bulls

