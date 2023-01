Jour 2 de Davos : les entreprises craignent bientôt une cyberattaque catastrophique ; Scholz fait un discours – en direct

Et sa «volonté» et la volonté de l’Allemagne, c’est que l’Ukraine devienne une nation indépendante, libre et démocratique qui puisse rejoindre l’Union européenne.

Sinon, les commerçants émergents pourraient revenir au charbon, ce qui serait encore plus nocif pour l’environnement, prévient-il [reminder, Germany is planning to destroy a village to expand a coal mine ).

Il faut remplacer le gaz russe qui n’est plus acheminé vers l’Europe. Cela signifie plus d’énergies renouvelables, mais aussi plus de gaz, dit Scholz.

One thing is certain, energy must remain affordable, in Germany, in Europe and worldwide, Scholz adds.

For as long as quantities are small, and prices high, the state will bring prices down for the industry, says Scholz, saying Germany’s goal is an electrolysis boom.

He cites projects using offshore wind in the North Sea to power plants creating green hydrogen.

On energy, Scholz says Germany believes hydrogen can play a decisive role, the steel industry for example.

Scholz says Germany’s energy supply this winter is secure, having swiftly weaned itself off Russian gas.

#Scholz says #germany has provided “large quantity of arms in close consultation with our partners” for #Ukraine ; says it was a “profound turning point” in German foreign policy – big question: what about Leopard tanks?

Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, has arrived on stage to give his special address to the World Economic Forum – the only G7 leader expected this year.

Scholz begins by telling delegates that a lot has changed in the last year.

At the start of 2022, many people were expecting a boom, before the Ukraine war began in February.

He reminds the audience of the fatal helicoptor crash, in which at least 15 people including Ukraine’s interior minister was killed.

We are with their families, Scholz says.

There is also a “sword of Damacles” hanging over the world, Scholz says, the danger of deglobalisation and decoupling within the global economy.

Russia has already failed completely in achieving its imperialist goals, he continues.

Ukraine is defending itself with impressive courage, with support from interntaional allies.

We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, Scholz insists.

In order for the war to end, Russia’s aggression must fail, he insists.