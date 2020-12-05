Northeast United FC (NEUFC) l’enregistrera SC Bengale oriental (SCEB) dans le match 17 du Super Ligue indienne (ISL) 2020-21 au Tilak Maidan à Vasco, Goa, le samedi 4 décembre. Les matchs ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal commencent à 19h30, heure normale de l’Inde (IST). Après ses trois premiers matchs de l’ISL 2020-21, le Northeast United FC a remporté une victoire et deux nuls, tandis que le SC East Bengal n’a pas encore remporté de victoire cette saison, perdant les deux premiers matchs.

Le Northeast United FC aimerait rester invaincu en championnat et remporter une nouvelle victoire. Ils ont cinq points en trois matchs et sont actuellement en cinquième position. Pendant ce temps, le SC East Bengal est en bas et les points n’ont pas encore été marqués. Ils ont été battus par leurs rivaux ATK Mohun Bagan et Mumbai City FC.

Ce sera le premier match entre NorthEast United et SC East Bengal, car c’est la première saison du SC East Bengal dans le tournoi.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal en direct

La diffusion en direct de tous les matchs de la Super League indienne 2020-21 sera disponible sur Disney + Hotstar VIP et Jio TV.

NEUFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Détails du match

Vendredi 5 décembre – 19h30 heure normale de l’Inde (IST) à Tilak Maidan, Vasco dc Gama, Goa

L’équipe ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 pour NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prédiction pour NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal capitaine: Kwesi Appiah

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prédiction pour NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal vice capitaine: Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prédiction pour NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal gardien de but: Subhashish Roy

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prédiction pour NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal défenseurs: Scott Neville, Dylan Fox, Narayan Das,

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prédiction pour NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal milieux de terrain: Matti Steinmann, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prédiction pour NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal grévistes: Luis Machado, Jeje Lalpekhlua

NEUFC contre SCEB ISL 2020-21, Northeast United FC grille de départ probable contre SC East Bengal FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

NEUFC contre SCEB ISL 2020-21, Grille de départ probable du SC East Bengal FC contre Northeast United FC: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Mohammad Irshad, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua