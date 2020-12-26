SC Bengale oriental va prendre Chennaiyin FC en premier Super Ligue indienne Match 2020-21 après les vacances de Noël le samedi 26 décembre au Tilak Maidan, à Vasco, Goa.

Le SC East Bengal dans sa quête pour inscrire trois points à son total et toujours à la recherche d’une victoire après six matches reste au bas du tableau des points avec seulement deux points jusqu’à présent. Les hommes de Robbie Fowler n’ont marqué que trois buts en en concédant 11 et doivent se regrouper avant qu’il ne soit trop tard.

Le Chennaiyin FC, après un excellent début de saison, n’a pas réussi à enregistrer une victoire lors de ses quatre prochains matchs. Cela a fait glisser leur camp le long du tableau des points. Les Marina Machans occupent actuellement huit positions sur six matchs jusqu’à présent. Ils entrent maintenant dans le match après une victoire 2-1 contre le FC Goa.

Le SC East Bengal et le Chennaiyin FC débuteront à 19h30.

SCEB vs CFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Diffusion en direct

Les matchs de la Super League indienne (ISL) 2020-21 seront disponibles en streaming en direct sur Disney + Hotstar VIP et Jio TV.

SCEB vs CFC ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Détails du match

Samedi 26 décembre – 19h30 heure normale de l’Inde (IST) au Tilak Maidan, à Vasco, Goa.

Équipe ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs CFC Dream11 pour SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prédiction pour SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Capitaine: Rafael Crivellaro

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prédiction pour SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Vice capitaine: Jacques Maghoma

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prédiction pour SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Gardien de but: Vishal Kaith

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prédiction pour SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Défenseurs: Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prédiction pour SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Milieux: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prédiction pour SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Grévistes: Jakub Sylvestr

SCEB contre CFC ISL 2020-21, Onze de départ probable du SC East Bengal contre le Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Surchandra Singh, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma

SCEB contre CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable XI de départ vs SC Bengale oriental: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr